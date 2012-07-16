Guide to UFC 214: Predictions, analysis and full coverage

UFC 214, taking place on July 29 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, is arguably the most stacked card of the year. It's headlined by the sport's best rivalry -- Jon Jones (22-1) vs. Daniel Cormier (19-1) -- in a battle for light heavyweight supremacy. Jones won the first matchup by unanimous decision at UFC 182 and was expected to defend his belt against Cormier at UFC 200 before being forced to withdraw due to a failed drug test. Since their first meeting, Cormier has won four consecutive bouts and is coming off a submission win against Anthony Johnson.
But that's just one of three title fights.
