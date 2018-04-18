Home
Guida returns for Chicago bout against Green

By Thomas Gerbasi April 18, 2018
Fighting in his home state of Illinois for the first time since 2013, Clay Guida will put his two-fight winning streak on the line on June 9 when he takes on Bobby Green in a UFC 225 matchup at United Center in Chicago.

In the UFC 225 main event, which airs live on Pay-Per-View, Robert Whittaker defends his middleweight title against Yoel Romero. Tickets are on sale now.

After a three-year run at featherweight, Guida returned to the lightweight division in 2017 and promptly delivered impressive victories over Erik Koch and Joe Lauzon. In June, he will look for three straight against California veteran Green, who kicked off his 2018 campaign in January with a victory of his own over Koch.


