Garbrandt's head coach explains key to beating Cruz

January 07, 2017
Garbrandt's head coach explains key to beating Cruz
By Damon Martin, FOXSports.com

It didn’t take much time into the opening round between Cody Garbrandt and Dominick Cruz for Team Alpha Male head coach Justin Buchholz to know the fight was swinging in favor of the challenger.

Buchholz has coached, cornered or trained for fights with Cruz numerous times before while working with Urijah Faber, Joseph Benavidez and TJ Dillashaw, but it was something about Garbrandt’s performance in those first couple of exchanges that let him know this was going to end differently than all the other matchups before it.

Garbrandt showed no fear in the face of Cruz’s constant movement, but it was actually one of his early taunts that had Buchholz brimming with confidence.

“I wasn’t that surprised the way things went. I felt like Cody was just on another level but I’ve got to say within the first minute, Cody did a little shimmy-shake on him and hit him with a couple dance moves and Cruz just looked at him like ‘are you serious?’. From there I was like we’ve got the upper hand now,” Buchholz told the Fight Society podcast.

Read entire story at FOXSports.com

Watch Joe Lauzon defeat Diego Sanchez at UFC 200. Lauzon takes on Marcin Held in the co-main event at Fight Night Phoenix on Jan. 15.
Jan 7, 2017
Watch Joe Lauzon's submission over Melvin Guillard during their fight at UFC 136. Don't miss Lauzon take on Marcin Held in the co-main event at Fight Night Phoenix on Jan. 15.
Jan 6, 2017
UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles takes a deep dive into the statistics of the Fight Night Phoenix main event between Yair Rodriguez and BJ Penn.
Jan 5, 2017
Countdown takes you inside the gyms of two featherweights preparing for a main event between old school and new blood, featuring BJ Penn and Yair Rodriguez.
Jan 5, 2016
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016