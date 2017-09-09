Fight Night: Saint Preux vs. Okami - Official Weigh-in Results

Fight Night Japan, which is headlined by the light heavyweight bout between Ovince Saint Preux and Yushin Okami, airs live on FXX Friday, Sept. 22 at 10pm/7pm ETPT from Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.
Four prelim bouts will air live on FXX starting at 8pm/5pm ETPT. One fight will kick off the night of action on UFC FIGHT PASS starting at 7:30pm/4:30pm ETPT.
Main Event – Five round bout
Ovince Saint Preux (206) vs Yushin Okami (203.5)
FXX Main Card – 10pm/7pm ETPT
Claudia Gadelha (115) vs Jessica Andrade (116)
Takanori Gomi (156) vs Dong Hyun Kim (156)
Gokhan Saki (205) vs Henrique Da Silva (206)
Teruto Ishihara (145) vs Rolando Dy (145)
Mizuto Hirota (150*) vs Charles Rosa (145.5*)
FS1 Prelims – 8pm/5pm ETPT
Keita Nakamura (170) vs Alex Morono (170)
Jussier Formiga (126) vs Ulka Sasaki (125.5)
Syuri Kondo (116) vs Chanmi Jeon (116)
Shinsho Anzai (171) vs Luke Jumeau (170)
UFC FIGHT PASS Prelims – 7:30pm/4:30pm ETPT
Daichi Abe (171) vs Hyun Gyu Lim (170.5)
* = Mizuto Hirota missed weight by four pounds. His bout with Charles Rosa is still scheduled but he will sacrifice 30 percent of his purse to Rosa.
