Fight Night Pittsburgh: Weigh-in Results

Fight Night: Rockhold vs. Branch, which is headlined by the middleweight bout between Luke Rockhold and David Branch, airs live on FS1 on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 10pm ET from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Four prelim bouts will air live on FS1 starting at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.
Five round main event bout
Luke Rockhold (185.5) vs. David Branch (186)
FS1 Main Card – 10 pm ET/7 pm PT
Mike Perry (170.5) vs. Alex Reyes (167.5)
Hector Lombard (186) vs. Anthony Smith (186)
Gregor Gillespie (155.5) vs. Jason Gonzalez (156)
Kamaru Usman (169.5) vs. Sergio Moraes (171)
Justin Ledet (244.5) vs. Zu Anyanwu (263.5)
FS1 Prelims – 8 pm ET/5 pm PT
Tony Martin (156) vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier (155)
Anthony Hamilton (255.5) vs. Daniel Spitz (244)
Krzysztof Jotko (185) vs. Uriah Hall (186)
Jason Saggo (156) vs. Gilbert Burns (156)
