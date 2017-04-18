Fight Night Nashville - Fight by Fight



CUB SWANSON VS. ARTEM LOBOV

Some would put this in the “be careful what you wish for” department when it comes to unranked Artem Lobov’s call out of No. 4-ranked featherweight contender Cub Swanson, but don’t count “The Russian Hammer” out just yet. The SBG Ireland standout has bricks for fists, and as a veteran of the game, he wouldn’t just haphazardly call someone out if he didn’t see some flaws he could exploit in Saturday’s main event. Is Swanson the favorite? Absolutely. But if Lobov can goad “Killer Cub” into a brawl, this fight will get interesting in a hurry.





AL IAQUINTA VS. DIEGO SANCHEZ

He’s been the “Nightmare,” “The Dream,” and now “Lionheart.” But whatever Diego Sanchez wants to call himself, know that nothing ever changes for him on fight night. He is going to be aggressive and in his opponent’s face when the Octagon door closes, and the way Al Iaquinta sees it, that’s the perfect scenario for him when he returns for the first time in a little over two years. If the rust comes off quickly, this one will heat up immediately. But if Sanchez can push Iaquinta into some deep water early, an underdog may become a favorite in a hurry.



OVINCE SAINT PREUX VS. MARCOS ROGERIO DE LIMA

After three consecutive losses, light heavyweight contender Ovince Saint Preux needs a win in a big way on Saturday when he faces heavy-handed Brazilian Marcos Rogerio de Lima. Luckily, OSP is fighting at home in Tennessee, and it’s key to point out that two of those losses came to Jon Jones and Jimi Manuwa and the third was via split decision to Volkan Oezdemir. So don’t write off Saint Preux yet, even though he is going to get his chin tested early and often by de Lima, who is aware that a win over the former title challenger will be a huge boost for his career.



JOHN DODSON VS. EDDIE WINELAND

On a card stacked with Fight of the Night candidates, this matchup between bantamweight vets John Dodson and Eddie Wineland may be the frontrunner. Clearly a clash of speed (Dodson) vs. power (Wineland), this may come down to who can deal with the other’s strengths the best, and while Wineland will never match the speed of “The Magician,” Dodson can crack with the best of them, and that gives him a decided edge on Saturday.