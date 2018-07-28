Fight Night Calgary Live Results





Who were the winners at Fight Night Calgary: Alvarez vs Poirier 2? Click below to get the results for all the fights at Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, July 28, 2018.

Fight Night Calgary: Alvarez vs Poirier 2 FOX main card

Action starts at 8 pm ET



Main event: Eddie Alvarez vs Dustin Poirier

Co-main: Jose Aldo vs Jeremy Stephens

Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs Tecia Torres

Alexander Hernandez vs Olivier Aubin-Mercier

Fight Night Calgary: Alvarez vs Poirier 2 FOX prelims

Action starts at 6 pm ET



Jordan Mein vs Alex Morono

Hakeem Dawodu vs Austin Arnett

Kajan Johnson vs Islam Makhachev

Gadzhimurad Antigulov vs Ion Cutelaba

Fight Night Calgary: Alvarez vs Poirier 2 FIGHT PASS Prelims



John Makdessi vs Ross Pearson

Alexis Davis vs Katlyn Chookagian

The women’s flyweight division continues to take shape. While the strikes were near equal in the first, it was Chookagian who looked crisp and light on her feet, bloodying Davis’s as Davis aggressively pressed forward. This set a pattern for the rest of the fight, and even when Davis pulled ahead in significant strike count, it was visibly Chookagian’s fists that were doing the most damage as she picked apart Davis. Heavily battered, Davis stubbornly continued to press forward, happy to eat a shot to trade for a couple more at close range, and seemed to pick up steam as the fight wore on. She scored the only takedown of the fight as time expired, but by then ‘Blonde Fighter’ had done too much work to lose. #UFCCalgary Official Result: @blondefighter (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) def @AlexisDavisMMA by unanimous decision.







Dustin Ortiz vs Matheus Nicolau

If the rest of the 125 pound division is hoping Dustin Ortiz will just go away, those hopes are growing dimmer by the fight. Nicolau is a game opponent and looked like he was ready to go the full fifteen, but a massive head kick from Ortiz sent Nicolau to the mat where his fate was sealed under barrage of punches. #UFCCalgary Official Result: @DustinOrtizMMA def @NicolauMatheus by TKO, first round, 3:49.



THEY SAID IT:

Dustin Ortiz “This win puts me in the top 5 of the flyweight division, for sure, and number one in the title contender spot. I absolutely knew the win would come if I did everything that I was supposed to do. I came with a very specific game plan. I put myself in his position and I felt he thought I was going to wrestle him the whole time, so when I started to throw kicks and punches it kind of frustrated him. Not lot of finishes happen in the flyweight division and to go in there and knock somebody out with a head kick in the first round… that is saying something. I would like to fight anyone in the top five, anyone that I didn’t fight yet, I would like to have one more fight by the end of the year. I’m a consistent fighter. I’m always in shape, always ready.”







Randa Markos vs Nina Ansaroff

Two Top 15 strawweights who are both looking to vault up in the division made their case in the second bout of the evening. In the early going it was all Markos, who controlled first in the clinch and then on the mat, firing off some punches that bloodied the face of Ansaroff. The second round stayed on its feet where Ansaroff made Markos uncomfortable with a series of calf kicks, although Markos repayed the favor with some strong overhand jabs. Ansaroff continued to make adjustments, however, and frustrated Markos in the third, chipping away at Markos’ lead and pushing forward for the decision. #UFCCalgary Official Result: @NinaAnsaroff (29-28) def @randamma by unanimous decision.



THEY SAID IT:

Nina Ansaroff “I think if the UFC gives me someone in the top 10 it will be great, I don’t want to wait another year to fight. I don’t like to call anyone out, but I think I deserve to fight against anyone in the top 10. Tonight I was a little surprised because I couldn’t find my timing as I wanted to. I’m normally a slow starter but once I start fighting, I try to let go and put everything together. I was worried about defending the takedowns because that’s where she wanted to get. Training with Amanda makes me see what it’s like at that level. It’s a good view from what I can expect in the future.”







Devin Powell vs Alvaro Herrera

Devin Powell finally for his first UFC win, and he did so in dramatic fashion. After suffering some heavy gut punches early, he closed in to land two brutal body kicks that crumpled Alvaro Herrera. #UFCCalgary Official Result: @DevinPowellMMA def @changaro123 by TKO, first round, 1:52.



THEY SAID IT:

Devin Powell “It feels great to get this first win in the UFC. In my last fight, when I finally came alive, I thought that it could be my night but it ended up in a split decision. I didn’t know if I was going to get another fight in the UFC, this division is too big. My heart was broken but I went back to the gym, trained hard and finally got back to get it done against a very tough guy. To drop him like that, it felt really good. I knew how bad he was hurt, his hands were still up but I continued kicking him in the body. I hope the main event goes five rounds. I hope no one finishes the fight so I can get a bonus for the first time”.



