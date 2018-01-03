Home
Dana White visits little girl whose life he saved

January 04, 2018
In 2010 UFC president Dana White caught word of a baby girl in Phuket, Thailand in need of a liver transplant. Tuptim Jadngooluem is the daughter of former World Muay Thai world champion, Rattanachai Jadngooluem. Jadngooluem is a coach at Tiger Muay Thai, which has several connections to the UFC, including Jake Shields, Phil Baroni and former TUF contestant Ray Elbe

When White heard of the $50,000 surgery Tuptim required he stepped up and provided the remaining cost of the surgery after some fund-raising had been done.

Now, nearly eight years later, White ventured back to Phuket to visit Tuptim.

