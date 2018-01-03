Dana White visits little girl whose life he saved

In 2010 UFC president Dana White caught word of a baby girl in Phuket, Thailand in need of a liver transplant. Tuptim Jadngooluem is the daughter of former World Muay Thai world champion, Rattanachai Jadngooluem. Jadngooluem is a coach at Tiger Muay Thai, which has several connections to the UFC, including Jake Shields, Phil Baroni and former TUF contestant Ray Elbe
When White heard of the $50,000 surgery Tuptim required he stepped up and provided the remaining cost of the surgery after some fund-raising had been done.
Now, nearly eight years later, White ventured back to Phuket to visit Tuptim.
Dana White is in Phuket. He stopped by to visit the girl whose operation he paid for a few years ago pic.twitter.com/rnomscB8Uu— James Goyder (@JamesGoyder) January 3, 2018
