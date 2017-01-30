HOUSTON — Demetrious Johnson, UFC’s flyweight champion and pound-for-pound best fighter, is proud of being a master craftsman. While other fighters jump from weight class to weight class, Johnson deftly dominates his division. He hasn’t lost a fight since dropping a unanimous decision to Dominick Cruz in October 2011, and his winning streak now sits at 11, with nine title defenses. So would be consider stepping outside flyweight and chasing a second belt?
DJ says he'd consider going after second belt
By NESN Staff
