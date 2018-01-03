Cormier goes sneaker shopping with Complex

On his son loving Steph Curry:

My son wakes up for school in the morning, and he always wants to make sure his socks are Under Armour, because he's wearing Under Armour shoes. The dude loves Under Armour, and I know it's because of Steph Curry. Who wore Under Armour before? Under Armour's one of the bigger sneaker brands because of the guys, and they're signing everybody.

On someone stealing his Air Jordan XIs:

I remember when I was a junior in high school, fashion was starting to matter a little bit. All I really wanted was that shoe. I love the patent leather. I love how it looks. It's sleek. Someone stole them from me. When I had the shoes, I took them to LA one time. I started making new friends. Someone stole my sneaks. My circle got a lot smaller.



On Conor McGregor getting a signature sneaker:

We have guys in the UFC that have deals with Reebok. But nobody has a specific shoe deal. If we're talking about someone who's big enough to transcend the sport. We're only talking about one guy: Conor McGregor. He's the only guy who could have a shoe and sell outside of mixed martial arts. If I was thinking of a Conor McGregor shoe, it would have to be something super high-end. Because he wears Gucci, Fendi, and Prada. I do believe at this point, his star power could push and sell a signature shoe.



On having the best sneakers in the UFC:

Conor may have more expensive shoes. But when it comes to tennis shoes, retro game and all that, nobody in the UFC has the shoes like me. Rumble had on some [Air Jordan Xs]. I was like, "These are pretty cool, Rumble." As Rumble walks out, and he's all happy and he's talking about his shoes. I was like, "Look down." And I had on the Bred 1s. I was like, come on, Rumble, man. I was like, these are nice, Rumble, but if you're going to challenge me, you need to step your game up. Conor McGregor, Anthony Johnson, shoe game, they can't mess with me on the sneaks. One person that might is Joanna Jedrzejczyk. She's got all these sick Reeboks. They make her all these Reeboks. Her game is pretty nice.