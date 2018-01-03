Home
Cormier goes sneaker shopping with Complex

January 15, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
DANIEL CORMIER  GOES SNEAKER SHOPPING WITH COMPLEX
On his son loving Steph Curry:
My son wakes up for school in the morning, and he always wants to make sure his socks are Under Armour, because he's wearing Under Armour shoes. The dude loves Under Armour, and I know it's because of Steph Curry. Who wore Under Armour before? Under Armour's one of the bigger sneaker brands because of the guys, and they're signing everybody.
On someone stealing his Air Jordan XIs:
I remember when I was a junior in high school, fashion was starting to matter a little bit. All I really wanted was that shoe. I love the patent leather. I love how it looks. It's sleek. Someone stole them from me. When I had the shoes, I took them to LA one time. I started making new friends. Someone stole my sneaks. My circle got a lot smaller.

On Conor McGregor getting a signature sneaker:
We have guys in the UFC that have deals with Reebok. But nobody has a specific shoe deal. If we're talking about someone who's big enough to transcend the sport. We're only talking about one guy: Conor McGregor. He's the only guy who could have a shoe and sell outside of mixed martial arts. If I was thinking of a Conor McGregor shoe, it would have to be something super high-end. Because he wears Gucci, Fendi, and Prada. I do believe at this point, his star power could push and sell a signature shoe.

On having the best sneakers in the UFC:
Conor may have more expensive shoes. But when it comes to tennis shoes, retro game and all that, nobody in the UFC has the shoes like me. Rumble had on some [Air Jordan Xs]. I was like, "These are pretty cool, Rumble." As Rumble walks out, and he's all happy and he's talking about his shoes. I was like, "Look down." And I had on the Bred 1s. I was like, come on, Rumble, man. I was like, these are nice, Rumble, but if you're going to challenge me, you need to step your game up. Conor McGregor, Anthony Johnson, shoe game, they can't mess with me on the sneaks. One person that might is Joanna Jedrzejczyk. She's got all these sick Reeboks. They make her all these Reeboks. Her game is pretty nice.

Recent
Stipe Miocic wraps up his Ohio camp. Volkan Oezdemir hits the gym with high-caliber training partners. Daniel Cormier describes the mental game that drove his return to the Octagon. Francis Ngannou arrives in New York City to kick off fight week.
Jan 15, 2018
UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles recaps the action from Fight Night St. Louis.
Jan 15, 2018
UFC featherweight Jeremy Stephens discusses his main event win over Dooho Choi at Fight Night St. Louis backstage after the bout.
Jan 15, 2018
Hear from featherweight Jeremy Stephens inside the Octagon after his second round TKO finish against Dooho Choi in the main event of Fight Night St. Louis.
Jan 14, 2017
Hear from the reigning champion Cris Cyborg as we catch up with her backstage following her victory in the main event of UFC 219.
Dec 30, 2017
Khabib Nurmagomedov meets with Megan Olivi backstage after his win at UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm.
Dec 30, 2017
Two UFC titles will be on the line in Boston for UFC 220. Stipe Miocic looks to break the all-time consecutive heavyweight title defense record vs. Francis Ngannou. Also, Daniel Cormier defends light heavyweight title vs. Volkan Oezdemir.
Jan 3, 2018