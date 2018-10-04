Conor on CONAN: Khabib Is Slow & Flat Footed

Watch the UFC 229 Pre-fight Press Conference on Thursday, October 4th at 6pm/3pm ETPT, featuring Dana white, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Conor McGregor in Las Vegas.
Oct 4, 2018
With the biggest fight in UFC history three days away, current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and two-division champ Conor McGregor hit the stage for open workouts in Las Vegas.
Oct 3, 2018
Tony Ferguson predicts he will finish Anthony Pettis during their co-main fight at UFC 229 on Oct. 6.
Oct 3, 2018
UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former two-division champion Conor McGregor meet in the main event on UFC 229 live on Pay-Per-View in Las Vegas.
Oct 3, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
