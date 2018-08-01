Cejudo: DJ is human, anything can happen

“It’s gonna be different because I know what to expect,” Cejudo said. “I watched too much film, I’ve been in the ring with him, and I understand Demetrious Johnson more. I understand his pedigree and the pressure that he’s going through too. There’s pros and cons to being the champ.”Cejudo is eager to find out what those pros and cons are for himself, mainly because is he does, he will have fulfilled two of the three life goals he wrote out for himself when he was 17.“Number three was being a UFC champ, number two was being an Olympic champ, and number one was to be the best husband, the best father, the best everything that I could be,” he said.All he has to do is beat a champion that seems impossible to beat. But Cejudo likes his odds.“We all bleed red,” he said. “He’s human just like me. And the beautiful thing about mixed martial arts is that anything can happen.”