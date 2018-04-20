Home
Atlantic City card update

April 20, 2018
After early weigh-ins Friday morning in Atlantic City, updates to Saturday's UFC Fight Night card:

Due to injury, Magomed Bibulatov was deemed unfit to fight and his flyweight bout against Ulka Sasaki has been canceled. Additionally, in the women's bantamweight division, the Leslie Smith vs Aspen Ladd bout has been canceled after Ladd failed to make weight.

As Kevin Lee did not meet the maximum weight allowance, his opponent will receive an agreed upon percentage of his purse and the five-round bout with fellow lightweight contender Edson Barboza will proceed as scheduled.

UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall will now proceed with 11 bouts beginning at 7:30pm ET/ 4:30pm PT with the Martin vs Nakamura match on UFC FIGHT PASS. Moving to the FS1 prelims (8pm ET / 5pm PT) is the bantamweight clash between Merab Dvalishvili and Ricky Simon.

Watch the Fight Night Atlantic City Weigh-in live on Friday, April 20 at 5pm/2pm ETPT.
Apr 20, 2018
Cub Swanson believes it's his time as he steps into the Octagon on Saturday in the Fight Night Atlantic City co-main event against Frankie Edgar. Don't miss the action live on FS1.
Apr 19, 2018
Frankie Edgar talks fighting at home in New Jersey, and what he expects from his second encounter with Cub Swanson Saturday April 21 at Fight Night Atlantic City.
Apr 19, 2018
UFC champ and analyst Daniel Cormier previews the Fight Night Atlantic City main event, featuring Kevin Lee and Edson Barboza.
Apr 19, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018