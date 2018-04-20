Atlantic City card update

After early weigh-ins Friday morning in Atlantic City, updates to Saturday's UFC Fight Night card:



Due to injury, Magomed Bibulatov was deemed unfit to fight and his flyweight bout against Ulka Sasaki has been canceled. Additionally, in the women's bantamweight division, the Leslie Smith vs Aspen Ladd bout has been canceled after Ladd failed to make weight.



As Kevin Lee did not meet the maximum weight allowance, his opponent will receive an agreed upon percentage of his purse and the five-round bout with fellow lightweight contender Edson Barboza will proceed as scheduled.



UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall will now proceed with 11 bouts beginning at 7:30pm ET/ 4:30pm PT with the Martin vs Nakamura match on UFC FIGHT PASS. Moving to the FS1 prelims (8pm ET / 5pm PT) is the bantamweight clash between Merab Dvalishvili and Ricky Simon.