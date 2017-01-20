Allen set to face Amirkhani in London

Back in action for the first time since last February, British featherweight prospect Arnold Allen will get a home game in London on Mar. 18 when he faces fellow rising star Makwan Amirkhani in UFC Fight Night action at the O2 Arena.
Tickets for UFC FIGHT NIGHT® LONDON will go on general sale on Friday, January 27 via AXS and Ticketmaster. Fight Club members will get the opportunity to purchase their tickets early on Wednesday, January 25 at 10:00 a.m. and UFC newsletter subscribers on Thursday, January 26 at 10:00 a.m.
Fighting out of Trimley St. Martin, Suffolk, England, the 23-year-old Allen has won four straight, with two of those wins over Alan Omer and Yaotzin Meza coming in the UFC. Owning an identical win streak is Finland's Amirkhani, and in his three UFC bouts thus far, he has turned back Andy Ogle, Masio Fullen and Mike Wilkinson, making this an All-European showdown that will thrill fans in London in March.
