UFC Fanmail

Fan Mail

The UFC loves hearing from its fans.

Fan mail addressed to the UFC should be sent to UFC corporate headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada. Please note that we receive a large amount of fan mail and therefore we may be delayed in our response or unable to respond.

Please do not send the UFC any fan mail (including items for autograph) addressed to individual UFC athletes as we are unable to accept that mail on behalf of the athlete. Fan mail to individual UFC athletes should be sent to the athlete directly. Fan mail received by UFC that is addressed to a UFC athlete may be returned to the sender or discarded. UFC is not responsible for returning any items sent by fans or for any lost or misplaced items (or the replacement value thereof).