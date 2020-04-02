UFC Unfiltered with Jim Norton and Matt Serra is the must-listen podcast for fight fans. Edgy veteran comedian Jim Norton and former UFC welterweight champion Matt Serra push the boundaries in the UFC's first audio series. “Unfiltered” delivers everything, including pre- and post-fight analysis, industry stories, observations, opinions and interviews with UFC sources, fighters and celebrity fans.
Gilbert Burns joins the show to discuss his first-round KO of Demian Maia, demand a fight at UFC 249, and mock Tyron Woodley's rap career. Henry Cejudo closes out the pod by revealing why he took a fight against Jose Aldo and sharing why he thinks he has a shot at the featherweight belt.
Episode 380 (April 1, 2020)
Stephen Thompson and Mr. T
The gang takes us through some of Wonderboy's early career, from his introduction to MMA at UFC 3 to the karate scene's reaction to the UFC when it first arrived in South Carolina. They also discuss some of Stephen's biggest moments in the Octagon. The gang closes out the show discussing the latest on UFC 249, Jon Jones' most recent run-in with the law over the weekend and the very topical - Tiger King.
Episode 379 (March 26, 2020)
Chael Sonnen and Din Thomas
Din Thomas joins the show to reveal what led him to leave American Top Team and why he posted a scarily accurate impression of Stephen A Smith online. Finally, Chael talks some trash to the guys, and Matt calls BS! Do not miss this exchange.
Episode 378
Dustin Poirier & Francis Ngannou
Matt and Jim start the show with a check-in on how COVID-19 is impacting their lives. Dustin Poirier then details just how close he was to submitting Khabib Nurmagomedov in their title fight in September. Finally, Francis Ngannou explains why Jairzinho Rozenstruik got 'lucky' against Alistair Overeem, shares how it felt to have fans turn against him after his first UFC loss, explains why Mike Tyson was the best to ever do it, and much more!
Episode 377 (March 19, 2020)
Daniel Cormier and Leon Edwards
Leon Edwards calls in to share how he feels about his recently postponed bout against former champion Tyron Woodley and why he thinks being called a 'dark horse' of his division isn't a compliment. Daniel Cormier calls in to offer his take on where and when Khabib vs. Ferguson will ultimately take place, updates us on his anticipated matchup against Stipe Miocic, discusses what Australian UFC heavyweight has joined his team, shares his thoughts on the current pandemic impacting the world, and much more!
Episode 376 (March 18, 2020)
Cody Stamann & Sam Alvey
Sam Alvey shares how his wife became his corner-woman and why he has zero problem fighting his friends. Then UFC bantamweight Cody Stamann calls the show to share his thoughts on Cejudo vs. Aldo and why he felt he was being a 'whiner' after his latest match against Song Yadong.
Episode 375 (March 12, 2020)
Forrest Griffin, Demian Maia & Johnny Walker
Forrest Griffin joins Matt and Jim to reveal what it's like to grapple with Shaquille O’Neal, share who he thinks should be next for Jon Jones, and settles the debate on who has a better post-retirement bod: Forrest or Matt. Demian Maia geeks out with Matt on BJJ in the UFC. Johnny Walker closes the show by revealing what prompted the move to Tristar Gym with Firas Zahabi, shows off his new hair, and shares how many fights he feels he needs to be ready for a title fight.
Episode 374 (March 10, 2020)
Megan Olivi & Gerald Meerschaert
Matt and Jim offer their take on the craziness from Zhang Weili vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk's title fight, and the lack of craziness in the Israel Adesanya vs Yoel Romero title fight. Then, UFC reporter Megan Olivi calls in. She is joined by her husband, UFC flyweight Joseph Benavidez, and another very special guest! Gerald Meerschaert joins the show to discuss how he pulled off his guillotine choke finish against Deron Winn on Saturday and makes a callout for his next fight.
Episode 373 (March 5, 2020)
Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Neil Magny & Randy Brown
Neil Magny shares the culture shift he had with his coaches after his last loss and describes how his ill-timed suspension was actually a blessing in disguise. Then, former UFC strawweight champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk calls in to share her thoughts on the recent smack Zhang Weili has been talking ahead of their title fight this Saturday, and reveals why she believes this will be the best fight in strawweight history.
Episode 372 (March 3, 2020)
Brett Okamoto & Beneil Dariush
Matt and Jim begin the show talking to ESPN MMA Reporter Brett Okamoto about which UFC fighters have called Brett attractive, his recent interview with Zhang Weili on her fleeing the Coronavirus in China, Ion Cutelaba's really good rope-a-dope, and more. Then, Beneil Dariush calls in ahead of his fight at UFC 248 this weekend to share which fight he felt his opponent's arm pop a few times and to answer once and for all which version of The Office is better: British or American.
Episode 370 (February 25, 2020)
Megan Anderson & John Morgan
John Morgan calls in to talk Felder vs. Hooker, Aldo vs Cejudo, a potential matchup between Usman and Masvidal, how to fix the UFC's recent issues with judging (if it needs fixing), and all the latest UFC news. Megan Anderson calls in to discuss her upcoming fight in Norfolk this Saturday, and then really opens up about her past, present and future. Including a breakdown of her ink, being classically trained with two instruments, and helping others by talking about her history of mental health.
Episode 369 (February 25, 2020)
Merab Dvalishvili & Niko Price
Merab Dvalishvili joins the guys in-studio! Fresh off his dominant win against Casey Kenney on Saturday at UFC Fight Night Rio Rancho, he calls someone out and shares what it's been like moving from Georgia (the country) to Long Island, of all places. Niko Price also calls in to share his thoughts on Diego Sanchez's 'unique' new coach and which of his fights is his favorite.
Episode 368 (February 18, 2020)
Renzo Gracie, Jan Blachowicz & James Krause
Renzo Gracie is our in-studio guest for today's show, and that means stories are shared! Jan Blachowicz calls in to discuss his devastating KO of Corey Anderson, and how soon he wants to fight Jon Jones for the championship. James Krause discusses his fight against Trevin Giles at UFC 247, he drops some inside information about how the fight was made in under 24 hours and lets us know how close one of the judges is to his opponent.
Episode 367 (February 13, 2020)
Diego Sanchez, Tim Means & Phoenix Carnevale
Always a fun time when Phoenix Carnevale makes an appearance in studio to hang with Jim and Matt. We all know UFC welterweight Diego Sanchez as a wild storyteller, and he does not disappoint on this episode. Tim Means also joins the show and talks about his time in prison, why his fight this Saturday is personal, and violently defending his hometown when he enters the Octagon Saturday.
Episode 366 (February 11, 2020)
Anthony Smith & Tevin Giles
Anthony Smith gives his take on how the UFC can restore confidence in judges, shares who he's hit the hardest in his UFC career. Trevin Giles joins the pod fresh off his victory over James Krause on Saturday. He discusses his performance at UFC 247, how it felt to get a new opponent less than a day before the fight, and how he became a police officer in Houston.
Episode 365 (February 5, 2020)
Derrick Lewis, Dominick Reyes & Lauren Murphy
Who better to have on than the challenger himself, UFC light heavyweight Dominick Reyes! He kicks off the show discussing his mentality going into Saturday's title bout against Jon Jones, the 'insecurities' he could see in Jones' eyes when they stared down for the first time, and how he still plans on having fun during fight week. Lauren Murphy calls in ahead of her fight against Andrea Lee. Derrick Lewis joins the podcast to discuss his upcoming fight this Saturday at UFC 247 against Ilir Latifi, his nickname in prison, and where he got the name "Black Beast."
Episode 364 (February 4, 2020)
Juan Adams & Andrea Lee
Jim starts the show by telling Matt about his time on Joe Rogan's podcast over the weekend, and Matt workshops a new joke for his (non-existent) stand-up set. Then, UFC heavyweight Juan Adams calls in to discuss why his fight with Greg Hardy was so personal for him, how a therapist helps him mentally, and his upcoming bout against Justin Tafa at UFC 247 this Saturday in Houston. The guys discuss Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal's recent altercation at the NFL Super Bowl Radio Row, UFC flyweight Andrea Lee also joins the show to talk about her recent criticism of Maycee Barber, her relationship with her daughter, and her upcoming fight against Lauren Murphy at UFC 247.
Episode 363 (January 30, 2020)
Diego Ferreira, Alex Perez & Jamahal Hill
Diego Ferreira talks with the guys about his recent win against Anthony Pettis at UFC 246. Then, Alex Perez joins the show to discuss his arm-triangle choke finish against Jordan Espinosa from over the weekend, the current state of the flyweight division, and the Stephen A. Smith/Joe Rogan controversy. Finally, Jamahal Hill calls in to talk about his first UFC victory, how he became interested in MMA, and how he thinks Game of Thrones should have ended.
Episode 362 (January 28, 2020)
Andre Fili, Belal Muhammad & Angela Hill
Andre Fili calls in to discuss his thoughts on possible next opponents, why he can't get into anime, his band and his really detailed tattoo of Urijah Faber. Belal Muhammad joins the pod to talk about his difficulties finding another opponent, his thoughts on the UFC rankings, and which matchups make the most sense for him. Angela Hill calls in to talk about her recent TKO victory against Hannah Cifers at UFC Fight Night: Raleigh, why she prefers to fight on short notice, and her favorite video games.
Episode 361 (January 23, 2020)
Junior Dos Santos, Rafael Dos Anjos & Russell Peters
Rafael Dos Anjos calls in to share his thoughts on missing out on a 'red panty night' versus Conor McGregor, becoming a naturalized citizen of the United States, and his upcoming bout against Michael Chiesa this Saturday. Junior dos Santos then joins the show to discuss how he plans to deal with the grappling ability of Curtis Blaydes, his loss to Francis Ngannou, and who he'd most like to rematch. Finally, comedian Russell Peters joins the guys to talk about the time he accidentally hurt his friend with his jiu jitsu, how he first became interested in the UFC, and his new Amazon special Russell Peters: Deported.
Episode 360 (January 21, 2020)
Michael Bisping, Michael Chiesa & Drew Dober
Michael Bisping talks about his new life as an analyst, reveals the injury he had before his first fight against Luke Rockhold, and shares some crazy stories from his new autobiography. Drew Dober comes on to discuss his KO of Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 246, his thoughts on the ref's stoppage, and who he'd like to share the Octagon with next. Michael Chiesa also calls in to talk about his game plan against Rafael dos Anjos this weekend, why he feels the pressure is on RDA in this fight, and how it feels to fight at welterweight after fighting at lightweight.
Episode 359 (January 16, 2020)
Anthony Pettis, Maycee Barber & Clark Gregg
Anthony Pettis calls in to talk about how cutting his hand on a USADA drug test affected his mindset in his fight against Nate Diaz, mentoring rising star Maycee Barber, and his upcoming match against Carlos Diego Ferreira this Saturday at UFC 246. Maycee Barber calls in next to discuss her feud with Paige VanZant. Clark Gregg, also known as Agent Phil Coulson in the Marvel Comic Universe, joins the show to chat about his black belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.
Episode 358 (January 14, 2020)
Roxanne Modafferi, Brett Okamoto & Sodiq Yusuff
Roxanne Modafferi calls in to discuss why she DM'd Maycee about hotel accommodations, what it's like not being the scariest fighter, and her and Matt's mutual love for Star Wars. Brett Okamoto calls in to talk all things McGregor vs Cerrone. Sodiq Yusuff joins the guys to discuss his upcoming fight against Andre Fili at UFC 246, his Nigerian heritage, and working at Pizza Hut before getting into the UFC.
Episode 357 (January 9, 2020)
Bryce Mitchell
Jim and Matt kick off today's episode discussing the similarities between Paige VanZant's feud with Maycee Barber and the plot of Rocky III. Then, they cover some UFC headlines, including their picks for McGregor vs Cerrone and Israel Adesanya calling Jon Jones a 'drug cheat.' Finally, Bryce Mitchell calls into the podcast to talk his Twister submission of Matt Sayles, getting a tattoo from his girlfriend, and what he said to get banned from Twitter.
Episode 356 (January 7, 2020)
Derrick Lewis & Ezekiel Mitchell
They begin the show discussing Derrick Lewis' upcoming fight against Ilir Latifi at UFC 247 in February and Jim's trip to Italy. Then, professional bull rider Ezekiel Mitchell joins the guys in-studio. He reviews Matt's bull riding performance on Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight, explains what a 'buckle bunny' is, and talks about what it means to be a cowboy.
Episode 355 (January 3, 2020)
2019 Top 10 Moments Show
To celebrate the new year, we're taking a look back at some of our favorite moments of 2019 at UFC Unfiltered. From teaching Jim BJJ chokes to the best smack talk from UFC fighters and so much more, we hope you enjoy! Be sure to check out the full video version available on UFC FIGHT PASS and UFC YouTube.