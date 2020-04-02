UFC Unfiltered with Jim Norton and Matt Serra

Episode 360 (January 21, 2020)

Michael Bisping, Michael Chiesa & Drew Dober

Michael Bisping talks about his new life as an analyst, reveals the injury he had before his first fight against Luke Rockhold, and shares some crazy stories from his new autobiography. Drew Dober comes on to discuss his KO of Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 246, his thoughts on the ref's stoppage, and who he'd like to share the Octagon with next. Michael Chiesa also calls in to talk about his game plan against Rafael dos Anjos this weekend, why he feels the pressure is on RDA in this fight, and how it feels to fight at welterweight after fighting at lightweight.