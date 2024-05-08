 Skip to main content
An overhead view of the Octagon in the UFC welterweight championship fight during the UFC 296 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 16, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC)

The Octagon

Oct. 31, 2019

About the Octagon®

The octagonal competition mat and fenced-in design are registered trademarks and/or trade dress of Zuffa, LLC and are symbolic of the highest quality mixed martial arts events presented under the UFC® brand name. In 1993, UFC events were the first to feature an eight-sided competition configuration which has become known worldwide as the UFC Octagon®. The UFC Octagon® is regularly featured on UFC Pay-Per-View events, UFC® Fight Night  and UFC FIGHT PASS® events, as well as The Ultimate Fighter® reality TV series.

The UFC-Style Octagon® is a hallmark of the UFC brand, and is available for training at the UFC Performance Institute and most UFC GYM® franchises in the United States as part of the Club’s training offerings or services.”

The UFC Octagon® creates a neutral arena to showcase the skills of UFC athletes. UFC has established a reputation for providing the maximum safety to the athletes with state athletic commission-approved canvas and safety padding and fences.

A robust plastic-coated fence eliminates the chance of athletes tumbling out of the Octagon, as they can in a traditional ring during boxing, kickboxing or Muay Thai bouts. This is unique in combat sports, as it eliminates the advantage by competitors who are well-versed in the art of “cutting off the ring” as a boxer or kickboxer may do. There are many examples of MMA athletes competing in other organizations falling from a traditional ring during competition, often resulting in unnecessary injuries.

Zuffa makes major investments to ensure the safety of competitors in the UFC Octagon. As a result, when fans see the Octagon they associate it with the reputation and quality delivered only by Zuffa at UFC events.

Octagon® Details:

Exterior: 38 feet in diameter (11.5m)

Interior: (fighting space): 30 feet across (9.1m)

Walkway: 4 feet wide; 4 feet high (1.2m)

Entrance Gates: Two on opposite sides of the Octagon, each 3 feet wide (0.9m), 5 feet high (1.5m)

Height from Ground to Canvas: 4 feet (1.2m)

Height from Canvas to Top of Fence: 5 feet, 9 inches (1.8m)

Canvas: Textured and hand-painted; used only once for each event

Beneil Dariush poses interacts with fans during the UFC Fan Experience at The Park & Toshiba Plaza on September 24, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
UFC Foundation

Beneil Dariush Named 2024 Recipient Of Forrest Griffin…

As The 2024 Recipient Of The Forrest Griffin Community Award, Beneil Dariush Will Receive A $25,000 Donation To The Charity Of His Choice.

More
The new UFC Official Fight Glove 3EIGHT/5EIGHT
Announcements

UFC ANNOUNCES TRANSFORMATIVE REDESIGN OF THE UFC…

New Glove Engineered for Fit and Function, with Improved Ergonomics and Updated Technology for Maximum Protection

More
Mauricio Shogun Rua
Hall Of Fame

Mauricio "Shogun" Rua Named To UFC Hall of Fame Class…

Rua Will Be Inducted To The Pioneer Wing During The 2024 Hall Of Fame Ceremony This Summer

More