About the Octagon®
The octagonal competition mat and fenced-in design are registered trademarks and/or trade dress of Zuffa, LLC and are symbolic of the highest quality mixed martial arts events presented under the UFC® brand name. In 1993, UFC events were the first to feature an eight-sided competition configuration which has become known worldwide as the UFC Octagon®. The UFC Octagon® is regularly featured on UFC Pay-Per-View events, UFC® Fight Night and UFC FIGHT PASS® events, as well as The Ultimate Fighter® reality TV series.
The UFC-Style Octagon® is a hallmark of the UFC brand, and is available for training at the UFC Performance Institute and most UFC GYM® franchises in the United States as part of the Club’s training offerings or services.”
The UFC Octagon® creates a neutral arena to showcase the skills of UFC athletes. UFC has established a reputation for providing the maximum safety to the athletes with state athletic commission-approved canvas and safety padding and fences.
A robust plastic-coated fence eliminates the chance of athletes tumbling out of the Octagon, as they can in a traditional ring during boxing, kickboxing or Muay Thai bouts. This is unique in combat sports, as it eliminates the advantage by competitors who are well-versed in the art of “cutting off the ring” as a boxer or kickboxer may do. There are many examples of MMA athletes competing in other organizations falling from a traditional ring during competition, often resulting in unnecessary injuries.
Zuffa makes major investments to ensure the safety of competitors in the UFC Octagon. As a result, when fans see the Octagon they associate it with the reputation and quality delivered only by Zuffa at UFC events.
Octagon® Details:
Exterior: 38 feet in diameter (11.5m)
Interior: (fighting space): 30 feet across (9.1m)
Walkway: 4 feet wide; 4 feet high (1.2m)
Entrance Gates: Two on opposite sides of the Octagon, each 3 feet wide (0.9m), 5 feet high (1.5m)
Height from Ground to Canvas: 4 feet (1.2m)
Height from Canvas to Top of Fence: 5 feet, 9 inches (1.8m)
Canvas: Textured and hand-painted; used only once for each event