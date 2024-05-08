About the Octagon®

The octagonal competition mat and fenced-in design are registered trademarks and/or trade dress of Zuffa, LLC and are symbolic of the highest quality mixed martial arts events presented under the UFC® brand name. In 1993, UFC events were the first to feature an eight-sided competition configuration which has become known worldwide as the UFC Octagon®. The UFC Octagon® is regularly featured on UFC Pay-Per-View events, UFC® Fight Night and UFC FIGHT PASS® events, as well as The Ultimate Fighter® reality TV series.

The UFC-Style Octagon® is a hallmark of the UFC brand, and is available for training at the UFC Performance Institute and most UFC GYM® franchises in the United States as part of the Club’s training offerings or services.”

The UFC Octagon® creates a neutral arena to showcase the skills of UFC athletes. UFC has established a reputation for providing the maximum safety to the athletes with state athletic commission-approved canvas and safety padding and fences.