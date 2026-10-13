Zuffa Boxing Signs WBC Middleweight World Champion Carlos Adames

An announcement regarding Adames’ Zuffa Boxing debut will be made shortly.

“This is a new chapter in my career, and I’m here to make history. Zuffa Boxing is building something special, and I want to be part of it,” Adames said. “I’m ready to face the best fighters in the world on the biggest stage. The best of ‘Caballo Bronco’ is yet to come.”

Adames (25-1-1, 18 KOs), 32, is an 11-year pro who is unbeaten in seven fights since moving up to middleweight in 2021. He has defended the WBC championship three times, including a hard-fought draw against Hamzah Sheeraz last year and a one-sided decision over Austin “Ammo” Williams in March. Prior to becoming world champion, Adames knocked out former unified super welterweight world champion Julian Williams in nine rounds.

As an amateur, he won more than 200 fights and competed at the international level, capturing gold at the 2012 Pan American Youth Championships and the 2015 Jose Cheo Aponte Tournament.