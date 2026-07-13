Zuffa Boxing Is Coming To London September 26

The 27-year-old Essex native, known as "The Romford Bull," enters with a professional record of 14-1 with 12 knockouts. Fisher has built his career largely in London, having already fought twice at the Copper Box Arena, including his 2024 stoppage win over Alen Babic.
His most recent bout came in December 2025, a fourth-round knockout of Ivan Balaz in Monte Carlo. Fisher's addition to the Zuffa Boxing roster marks the promotion's continued push into the UK heavyweight scene, with further undercard announcements to follow.
Zuffa Boxing Is Coming To London | Register Your Interest
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