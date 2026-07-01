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Zuffa Boxing athlete Edgar Berlanga and Steven Butler over a blue and orange New York City skyline
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Results + Scorecards | Zuffa Boxing 9: Berlanga vs Butler

Results, Highlights, Scorecards And More From Zuffa Boxing 9: Berlanga vs Butler, Live From Infosys Theater At Madison Square Garden In New York, New York On July 26, 2026
By Simon Head, On X: @simonheadsport • Jul. 23, 2026

Zuffa Boxing returns to New York City on Sunday, July 26, at the Infosys Theater in Madison Square Garden.

The card is headlined by a super middleweight bout between Edgar Berlanga and Steven Butler. In the co-main event, hometown favorite Richardson Hitchins faces Ricardo Salas in a 12-round welterweight matchup, while rising contender Jalil Hackett takes on veteran Sergiy Derevyanchenko in a middleweight showdown. The prelims feature five additional bouts across the heavyweight, welterweight, featherweight and super featherweight divisions.

How To Watch Zuffa Boxing 09

The prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Stream every fight live on Paramount+ in the United States.

Results, Highlights & Scorecards:

(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)

Prelims

Super Featherweight – Dominique Francis vs Andres Sosa

Featherweight – Troy Nash vs Ethan Perez

Heavyweight – Kashaun Davis vs Mihai Nistor

Welterweight – Arnold Gonzalez vs Emiliano Moreno

Heavyweight – Otto Wallin vs Vladyslav Sirenko

Main Card

Middleweight – Jalil Hackett vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko

Welterweight – Richardson Hitchins vs Ricardo Salas

Main Event: Super Middleweight – Edgar Berlanga vs Steven Butler

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Zuffa Boxing 09