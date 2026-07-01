Results + Scorecards | Zuffa Boxing 9: Berlanga vs Butler

The card is headlined by a super middleweight bout between Edgar Berlanga and Steven Butler. In the co-main event, hometown favorite Richardson Hitchins faces Ricardo Salas in a 12-round welterweight matchup, while rising contender Jalil Hackett takes on veteran Sergiy Derevyanchenko in a middleweight showdown. The prelims feature five additional bouts across the heavyweight, welterweight, featherweight and super featherweight divisions.

How To Watch Zuffa Boxing 09

The prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Stream every fight live on Paramount+ in the United States.

Results, Highlights & Scorecards:

(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)