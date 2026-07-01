Results + Scorecards | Zuffa Boxing 9: Berlanga vs Butler
Results, Highlights, Scorecards And More From Zuffa Boxing 9: Berlanga vs Butler, Live From Infosys Theater At Madison Square Garden In New York, New York On July 26, 2026
By Simon Head, On X: @simonheadsport
• Jul. 23, 2026
Zuffa Boxing returns to New York City on Sunday, July 26, at the Infosys Theater in Madison Square Garden.
The card is headlined by a super middleweight bout between Edgar Berlanga and Steven Butler. In the co-main event, hometown favorite Richardson Hitchins faces Ricardo Salas in a 12-round welterweight matchup, while rising contender Jalil Hackett takes on veteran Sergiy Derevyanchenko in a middleweight showdown. The prelims feature five additional bouts across the heavyweight, welterweight, featherweight and super featherweight divisions.