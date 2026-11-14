Zuffa Boxing 13 Results + Scorecards

The main card also features Australia's Jason Moloney taking on Mexico's Andres Teran at bantamweight, while France's Bruno Surace faces Poland's Kamil Bednarek at super middleweight. The four preliminary bouts span the heavyweight to lightweight divisions.

How To Watch Zuffa Boxing In Your Country

The nine-fight event starts with the Prelims at 7:15am ET/4:15am PT, followed by the Main Card at 11am ET/8am PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States. Tickets are available at webook.com.

Zuffa Boxing 13 Results

(This page will be updated live throughout the event with official results, highlights and judges scorecards as the action unfolds.)