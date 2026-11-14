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Zuffa Boxing athletes Carlos Adames vs Gerome Warburton
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Zuffa Boxing 13 Results + Scorecards

Results, Highlights, Scorecards And More From Zuffa Boxing 13: Adames vs Warburton, Live From The Venue In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia On November 14, 2026
By Zac Pacleb • Nov. 14, 2026

Riyadh Season Zuffa Boxing 13 takes place Saturday, November 14 as Dominican Republic's Carlos Adames and Wales' Gerome Warburton collide in a 10-round super middleweight main event at The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The main card also features Australia's Jason Moloney taking on Mexico's Andres Teran at bantamweight, while France's Bruno Surace faces Poland's Kamil Bednarek at super middleweight. The four preliminary bouts span the heavyweight to lightweight divisions.

How To Watch Zuffa Boxing In Your Country

The nine-fight event starts with the Prelims at 7:15am ET/4:15am PT, followed by the Main Card at 11am ET/8am PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States. Tickets are available at webook.com.

Zuffa Boxing 13 Results

(This page will be updated live throughout the event with official results, highlights and judges scorecards as the action unfolds.)

Super Middleweight Main Event: Carlos Adames vs Gerome Warburton

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Bantamweight - Jason Moloney vs Andres Teran

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Super Middleweight - Bruno Surace vs Kamil Bednarek

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Heavyweight - Jakhongir Zokirov vs Brandon Colantonio

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Middleweight - Radzhab Butaev vs Alexander Castro

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Lightweight - Ivan Ortiz vs Dariial Kuchmenov

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Tulio Boymatov defeats Moro Kanla by Knockout at 1:29 of Round 1

The action in Riyadh got started with a bang as Tulio Boymatov floored Moro Kanla 89 seconds into the fight.

scorecard reading: Boymatov wins by KO in 1:29 of RD1

The light heavyweights went after each other from the opening bell, throwing heavy combinations early and often. Boymatov touched the canvas first although the referee called it a slip. Moments later, he connected with an overhand right to put Kanla down for the first time. The finishing shot would come not many seconds later when he touched Kanla with a flush left hook that rendered Kanla unable to continue.

Boymatov’s victory pushed the Uzbekistan man to 2-0 while Kanla fell to 10-2.

Welterweight - Rayan Awaji vs Sudais Lubega

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Featherweight - Abdulaziz Alotaibi vs Syed Ibrahim

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Riyadh Season