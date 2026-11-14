Zuffa Boxing 13 Results + Scorecards

Riyadh Season Zuffa Boxing 13 takes place Saturday, November 14 as Dominican Republic's Carlos Adames and Wales' Gerome Warburton collide in a 10-round super middleweight main event at The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The main card also features Australia's Jason Moloney taking on Mexico's Andres Teran at bantamweight, while France's Bruno Surace faces Poland's Kamil Bednarek at super middleweight. The four preliminary bouts span the heavyweight to lightweight divisions.
How To Watch Zuffa Boxing In Your Country
The nine-fight event starts with the Prelims at 7:15am ET/4:15am PT, followed by the Main Card at 11am ET/8am PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States. Tickets are available at webook.com.
Zuffa Boxing 13 Results
(This page will be updated live throughout the event with official results, highlights and judges scorecards as the action unfolds.)
Super Middleweight Main Event: Carlos Adames vs Gerome Warburton
Bantamweight - Jason Moloney vs Andres Teran
Super Middleweight - Bruno Surace vs Kamil Bednarek
Heavyweight - Jakhongir Zokirov vs Brandon Colantonio
Middleweight - Radzhab Butaev vs Alexander Castro
Lightweight - Ivan Ortiz vs Dariial Kuchmenov
Tulio Boymatov defeats Moro Kanla by Knockout at 1:29 of Round 1
The action in Riyadh got started with a bang as Tulio Boymatov floored Moro Kanla 89 seconds into the fight.
The light heavyweights went after each other from the opening bell, throwing heavy combinations early and often. Boymatov touched the canvas first although the referee called it a slip. Moments later, he connected with an overhand right to put Kanla down for the first time. The finishing shot would come not many seconds later when he touched Kanla with a flush left hook that rendered Kanla unable to continue.
Boymatov’s victory pushed the Uzbekistan man to 2-0 while Kanla fell to 10-2.