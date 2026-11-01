Zuffa Boxing 12 Results + Scorecards

Former WBO cruiserweight champion Chris Billam-Smith headlines against fellow Brit Chev Clarke in a 10-round showdown with major implications for the division. In the co-main event, former British middleweight champion Denzel Bentley takes on Shane Mosley Jr. over 10 rounds, while devastating heavyweights Da’Mazion Vanhouter and Ivan Balaz open the main card.

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This page will be updated live throughout the event, starting with the Prelims at 12pm ET/9am PT, followed by the Main Card at 2pm ET/11am PT.

Zuffa Boxing 12 Results