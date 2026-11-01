Zuffa Boxing 12 Results + Scorecards

Results, Highlights, Scorecards And More From Zuffa Boxing 12: Billam-Smith vs Clarke, Live From Copper Box Arena In London, England On November 7, 2026
By Simon Head, On X: @simonheadsport
• Nov. 7, 2026
Zuffa Boxing returns to London on Saturday, November 7, with Zuffa Boxing 12 taking over Copper Box Arena, live on Sky Sports and Paramount+.
Former WBO cruiserweight champion Chris Billam-Smith headlines against fellow Brit Chev Clarke in a 10-round showdown with major implications for the division. In the co-main event, former British middleweight champion Denzel Bentley takes on Shane Mosley Jr. over 10 rounds, while devastating heavyweights Da’Mazion Vanhouter and Ivan Balaz open the main card.