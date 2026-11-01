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Chris Billam-Smith and Chev Clarke
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Zuffa Boxing 12 Results + Scorecards

Results, Highlights, Scorecards And More From Zuffa Boxing 12: Billam-Smith vs Clarke, Live From Copper Box Arena In London, England On November 7, 2026
By Simon Head, On X: @simonheadsport • Nov. 7, 2026

Zuffa Boxing returns to London on Saturday, November 7, with Zuffa Boxing 12 taking over Copper Box Arena, live on Sky Sports and Paramount+.

Former WBO cruiserweight champion Chris Billam-Smith headlines against fellow Brit Chev Clarke in a 10-round showdown with major implications for the division. In the co-main event, former British middleweight champion Denzel Bentley takes on Shane Mosley Jr. over 10 rounds, while devastating heavyweights Da’Mazion Vanhouter and Ivan Balaz open the main card.

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This page will be updated live throughout the event, starting with the Prelims at 12pm ET/9am PT, followed by the Main Card at 2pm ET/11am PT.

Zuffa Boxing 12 Results 

Cruiserweight Main Event: Chris Billam-Smith vs Chev Clarke

Middleweight: Denzel Bentley vs Shane Mosley Jr.

Heavyweight: Da'Mazion Vanhouter vs Ivan Balaz

Middleweight: Sam Hickey vs Amaury Massenaux

Super Lightweight: Kayla Allen vs Julia Igel

Cruiserweight: Lucas Roehrig vs Connal McDonald

Light Heavyweight: Zach Parker vs Umar Dzambekov

Middleweight: Vinnie Kemp vs Liam McElhinney

Featherweight: Masood Abdullah vs Adan Palma

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