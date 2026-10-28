Zuffa Boxing 12 Official Fight Card

CBS vs Clarke Headlines A Stacked Card Coming To Copper Box Arena In London On November 7, 2026
Oct. 28, 2026
Zuffa Boxing returns to London on Saturday, November 7, as Zuffa Boxing 12 takes over the Copper Box Arena, live on Sky Sports and Paramount+.
Former WBO cruiserweight world champion Chris Billam-Smith headlines in a 10-round all-British clash with Chev Clarke, a matchup that tests whether the experienced Bournemouth man can hold off a hungry domestic rival and stay in the title picture.
In the co-main event, former British middleweight champion Denzel Bentley meets Shane Mosley Jr. over 10 rounds, pairing Bentley’s home-crowd power against the son of a Hall of Famer looking for a statement win on UK soil. The heavyweights open the main card as Da’Mazion Vanhouter and Ivan Balaz meet over eight rounds, with both men aiming to climb in a crowded division. With six bouts on the main card and Zach Parker leading the prelims, Z12 offers big time fights from top to bottom.
MAIN CARD
Cruiserweight — 10 rounds: Chris Billam-Smith vs Chev Clarke
Middleweight — 10 rounds: Denzel Bentley vs Shane Mosley Jr.
Heavyweight — 8 rounds: Da'Mazion Vanhouter vs Ivan Balaz
Middleweight — 8 rounds: Sam Hickey vs Troy Coleman
Super Lightweight — 6 rounds: Kayla Allen vs Julia Igel
Cruiserweight — 8 rounds: Lucas Roehrig vs Connal McDonald
PRELIMS
Light Heavyweight — 10 rounds: Zach Parker vs Umar Dzambekov
Middleweight — 4 rounds: Vinnie Kemp vs TBA
Featherweight — 8 rounds: Masood Abdullah vs Adan Palma