 Skip to main content
Chris Billiam-Smith and Chev Clarke face-off at Copper Box Arena on September 25, 2026 in London, England. The two will meet in the main event of Zuffa Boxing 12 on November 7, 2026. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing)
Zuffa Boxing

Zuffa Boxing 12 Official Fight Card

CBS vs Clarke Headlines A Stacked Card Coming To Copper Box Arena In London On November 7, 2026
Oct. 28, 2026

Zuffa Boxing returns to London on Saturday, November 7, as Zuffa Boxing 12 takes over the Copper Box Arena, live on Sky Sports and Paramount+

Former WBO cruiserweight world champion Chris Billam-Smith headlines in a 10-round all-British clash with Chev Clarke, a matchup that tests whether the experienced Bournemouth man can hold off a hungry domestic rival and stay in the title picture. 

Limited Tickets Remain | Get Yours Here!

In the co-main event, former British middleweight champion Denzel Bentley meets Shane Mosley Jr. over 10 rounds, pairing Bentley’s home-crowd power against the son of a Hall of Famer looking for a statement win on UK soil. The heavyweights open the main card as Da’Mazion Vanhouter and Ivan Balaz meet over eight rounds, with both men aiming to climb in a crowded division. With six bouts on the main card and Zach Parker leading the prelims, Z12 offers big time fights from top to bottom.

graphic displaying the full Zuffa Boxing 12 fight card slated for 11/7/26 in London

MAIN CARD

  • Cruiserweight — 10 rounds: Chris Billam-Smith vs Chev Clarke
  • Middleweight — 10 rounds: Denzel Bentley vs Shane Mosley Jr.
  • Heavyweight — 8 rounds: Da'Mazion Vanhouter vs Ivan Balaz
  • Middleweight — 8 rounds: Sam Hickey vs Troy Coleman
  • Super Lightweight — 6 rounds: Kayla Allen vs Julia Igel
  • Cruiserweight — 8 rounds: Lucas Roehrig vs Connal McDonald

PRELIMS

  • Light Heavyweight — 10 rounds: Zach Parker vs Umar Dzambekov
  • Middleweight — 4 rounds: Vinnie Kemp vs TBA
  • Featherweight — 8 rounds: Masood Abdullah vs Adan Palma

Follow Zuffa Boxing On The Web | Subscribe On YouTube | On X

Tags
Copper Box Arena
London
Chris Billam-Smith
Chev Clarke