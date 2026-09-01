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Johnny Fisher and Michael Pirotton over a red, white and blue background
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Zuffa Boxing 11 Results + Scorecards

Results, Highlights, Scorecards And More From Zuffa Boxing 11: Fisher vs Pirotton, Live From Copper Box Arena In London, England On September 26, 2026
By Simon Head, On X: @simonheadsport • Sep. 26, 2026

Zuffa Boxing 11 lands at Copper Box Arena in London on Saturday, September 26, headlined by a heavyweight clash between unbeaten British favorite Johnny Fisher and Belgium's Michael Pirotton.

How To Watch Zuffa Boxing 11 In Your Country

Catch all the action live on Saturday, September 26, starting with the prelims at 5pm BST, followed by the main card at 7pm BST. In the United States, stream all the bouts live on Paramount+ starting at 12pm ET/9am PT.

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Zuffa Boxing 11 Results:

(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)

Main Card

Heavyweight Main Event: Johnny Fisher vs Michael Pirotton

Light Heavyweight: Craig Richards vs Radivoje Kalajdzic

Middleweight: Lee Cutler vs Louis Greene

Super Lightweight: Kayla Allen vs Edina Kiss

Middleweight: Cesar Mateo Tapia vs Leo Ruiz

Super Welterweight: Alex MacMillan vs Guillaume Azagier

PRELIMS

Cruiserweight: Rogelio Romero vs Aurel Ignat

Featherweight: Alexis de la Cerda vs Cain Lewis

Lightweight: Fred Pullen vs Leonardo Faretina

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Zuffa Boxing 11