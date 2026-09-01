Zuffa Boxing 11 Results + Scorecards

Catch all the action live on Saturday, September 26, starting with the prelims at 5pm BST, followed by the main card at 7pm BST. In the United States, stream all the bouts live on Paramount+ starting at 12pm ET/9am PT.
Zuffa Boxing 11 Results:
(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)
Main Card
Heavyweight Main Event: Johnny Fisher vs Michael Pirotton
Light Heavyweight: Craig Richards vs Radivoje Kalajdzic
Middleweight: Lee Cutler vs Louis Greene
Super Lightweight: Kayla Allen vs Edina Kiss
Middleweight: Cesar Mateo Tapia vs Leo Ruiz
Super Welterweight: Alex MacMillan vs Guillaume Azagier