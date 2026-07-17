Zuffa Boxing 10 Official Fight Card

Zuffa Boxing 10 takes place Saturday, August 8 at the 3Arena, with the card headlined by a middleweight world title fight between Ireland's Aaron McKenna and Italy's Etinosa Oliha over 12 rounds. The rest of the main card features four additional bouts: Callum Walsh vs Tyler Denny and Sam Hickey vs Brad Axe at middleweight, Joe Ward vs Artjom Kasparian at light heavyweight, and Patrick O'Connor vs Ibrahim Mercan at cruiserweight, with fighters representing Ireland, the UK, Scotland, the Netherlands, and the USA.