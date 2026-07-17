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Aaron McKenna and Etinosa Oliha face off ahead of their August 8 Dublin showdown
Zuffa Boxing

Zuffa Boxing 10 Official Fight Card

McKenna vs Oliha Happens August 8 At 3Arena From Dublin, Ireland
Jul. 17, 2026

Zuffa Boxing 10 takes place Saturday, August 8 at the 3Arena, with the card headlined by a middleweight world title fight between Ireland's Aaron McKenna and Italy's Etinosa Oliha over 12 rounds. The rest of the main card features four additional bouts: Callum Walsh vs Tyler Denny and Sam Hickey vs Brad Axe at middleweight, Joe Ward vs Artjom Kasparian at light heavyweight, and Patrick O'Connor vs Ibrahim Mercan at cruiserweight, with fighters representing Ireland, the UK, Scotland, the Netherlands, and the USA.

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The prelims round out the card with three middleweight bouts: Stevie McKenna vs Owen O'Neill, Connor Coyle vs Mark Beuke, and Louis Greene against an opponent still to be determined. The event will air on Sky Sports and Paramount+, giving the card broad reach alongside the mixed international lineup spanning Ireland, the UK, and the US.

graphic showing the full fight card for Zuffa Boxing 10 in Dublin

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Middleweight World Title - 12 Rounds: Aaron McKenna (Ireland) vs Etinosa Oliha (Italy)

Co-Main Event - Middleweight - 10 Rounds: Callum Walsh (Ireland) vs Tyler Denny (United Kingdom)

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Light Heavyweight - 10 Rounds: Joe Ward (Ireland) vs Artjom Kasparian (Netherlands)

Middleweight - 8 Rounds: Sam Hickey (Scotland) vs Brad Axe (United Kingdom)

Cruiserweight - 6 Rounds: Patrick O'Connor (USA) vs Ibrahim Mercan (United Kingdom)

PRELIMS

Middleweight - 8 Rounds: Stevie McKenna (Ireland) vs Owen O'Neill (Ireland)

Middleweight - 10 Rounds: Connor Coyle (Ireland) vs Mark Beuke (USA)

Middleweight - 6 Rounds: Louis Greene (United Kingdom) vs TBD

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Tags
Dublin
Ireland
tickets
Middleweight Title Fight
Aaron McKenna
Etinosa Oliha
Callum Walsh