Zuffa Boxing 09 Official Fight Card

Headlining the card is a super middleweight showdown between Edgar Berlanga and Steven Butler, backed by a stacked 12-round welterweight clash pitting hometown favorite Richardson Hitchins against Ricardo Salas, plus a middleweight bout between rising contender Jalil Hackett and veteran Sergiy Derevyanchenko. Prelim action adds five more fights across heavyweight, welterweight, featherweight, and super featherweight, kicking off the night with fighters looking to make their mark on the world stage.

Get Your Tickets Here

Fans can catch every punch live on Paramount+, with prelims starting at 5PM ET / 2PM PT and the main card following at 8PM ET / 5PM PT. Don't miss a night of championship-caliber boxing as Zuffa Boxing brings its ninth event to the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden.