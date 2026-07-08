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A general view of the Zuffa Boxing ring at The Chelsea in Las Vegas, NV
Zuffa Boxing

Zuffa Boxing 09 Official Fight Card

Berlanga vs Butler Goes Down Sunday July 26 At The Infosys Theater In New York City
Jul. 8, 2026

Zuffa Boxing returns to New York City on Sunday, July 26, with ZB09 live from the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden. 

Headlining the card is a super middleweight showdown between Edgar Berlanga and Steven Butler, backed by a stacked 12-round welterweight clash pitting hometown favorite Richardson Hitchins against Ricardo Salas, plus a middleweight bout between rising contender Jalil Hackett and veteran Sergiy Derevyanchenko. Prelim action adds five more fights across heavyweight, welterweight, featherweight, and super featherweight, kicking off the night with fighters looking to make their mark on the world stage.

Get Your Tickets Here

Fans can catch every punch live on Paramount+, with prelims starting at 5PM ET / 2PM PT and the main card following at 8PM ET / 5PM PT. Don't miss a night of championship-caliber boxing as Zuffa Boxing brings its ninth event to the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden.

graphic showing the full lineup for Zuffa Boxing 09 in NYC

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Super Middleweight - 10 Rounds: Edgar Berlanga vs Steven Butler 

Co-Main Event - Welterweight - 12 Rounds: Richardson Hitchins vs Ricardo Salas 

Middleweight - 10 Rounds: Jalil Hackett vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko 

PRELIMS

Heavyweight - 10 Rounds: Otto Wallin vs Vladyslav Sirenko 

Welterweight - 8 Rounds: Emiliano Moreno vs Arnold Gonzalez 

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Heavyweight - 8 Rounds: Kashaun Davis vs Mihai Nistor 

Featherweight - 8 Rounds: Troy Nash vs Ethan Perez 

Super Featherweight - 8 Rounds: Dominique Francis vs Andres Sosa 

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fight card
Madison Square Garden
new york city