Zuffa Boxing 08 Tickets On Sale Now!

The main event features Dominican southpaw De Los Santos (17-2, 15 KOs) against the Mexican-born Valenzuela (15-3, 9 KOs) in a 10-round rematch of their memorable 2022 Fight of the Year contender. In their first meeting, De Los Santos stepped in on one day's notice and earned a sensational TKO victory over Valenzuela, who was a heavy favorite. The fight was nonstop action from start to finish, with the southpaws trading knockdowns in the second round. De Los Santos scored another knockdown in the third, securing the KO after a furious follow-up wobbled Valenzuela.

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