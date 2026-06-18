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Zuffa Boxing

Zuffa Boxing 08 Official Fight Card

De Los Santos vs Valenzuela Happens June 28 At The Cosmopolitan In Las Vegas
Jun. 18, 2026

On June 28, Zuffa Boxing lands at the iconic Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas with a fight card that demands your attention.

The main card for Zuffa Boxing Z08 opens with a lightweight contest between Edwin De Los Santos of the Dominican Republic and Mexico's Jose Valenzuela, scheduled for ten rounds. De Los Santos has built a reputation as an aggressive finisher, while Valenzuela brings a well-rounded technical style, making this an interesting stylistic matchup to open the show. The second bout on the card shifts to featherweight, where Mexico's Omar Trinidad faces Jerwin Ancajas of the Philippines, also over ten rounds.

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The full fight card is listed below, with prelim action set to kick off at 5pm ET / 2pm PT and main card bouts scheduled for 8pm ET / 5pm PT. The entire vent can be streamed live on Paramount+.

Graphic advertising the full fight card for Zuffa Boxing 08, set to take place June 28, 2026 in Las Vegas

MAIN CARD 

MAIN EVENT - LIGHTWEIGHT – 10 ROUNDS: EDWIN DE LOS SANTOS  vs  JOSE VALENZUELA

CO-MAIN EVENT - FEATHERWEIGHT – 10 ROUNDS: OMAR TRINIDAD vs  JERWIN ANCAJAS

WELTERWEIGHT – 10 ROUNDS: CAIN SANDOVAL vs  BRANDUN LEE

PRELIMS

BANTAMWEIGHT – 10 ROUNDS: FLOYD DIAZ vs  ANDRES TERAN

LIGHTWEIGHT – 8 ROUNDS: TONY HIRSCH JR.  vs  JAYBRIO PE BENITO

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WELTERWEIGHT – 8 ROUNDS: DAMONI CATO-CAIN  vs  VERNON BROWN

LIGHTWEIGHT – 6 ROUNDS: BRADY OCHOA vs  ADRIAN SERRANO

HEAVYWEIGHT – 6 ROUNDS: JAKHONGIR ZOKIROV  vs  ZACHARY SPILLER