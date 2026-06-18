Zuffa Boxing 08 Official Fight Card

De Los Santos vs Valenzuela Happens June 28 At The Cosmopolitan In Las Vegas
Jun. 18, 2026
On June 28, Zuffa Boxing lands at the iconic Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas with a fight card that demands your attention.
The main card for Zuffa Boxing Z08 opens with a lightweight contest between Edwin De Los Santos of the Dominican Republic and Mexico's Jose Valenzuela, scheduled for ten rounds. De Los Santos has built a reputation as an aggressive finisher, while Valenzuela brings a well-rounded technical style, making this an interesting stylistic matchup to open the show. The second bout on the card shifts to featherweight, where Mexico's Omar Trinidad faces Jerwin Ancajas of the Philippines, also over ten rounds.