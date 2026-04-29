Zuffa Boxing 07 Coming To Bournemouth, UK | Get Your Tickets
Chris Billam-Smith v Ryan Rozicki Will Headline The First International Zuffa Boxing Card
Apr. 29, 2026
On June 6th at the Bournemouth International Centre, two of cruiserweight boxing's most dangerous men collide when hometown hero Chris "The Gentleman" Billam-Smith puts his world title ambitions on the line against Canadian wrecking machine Ryan "The Bruiser" Rozicki in the headline event of Zuffa Boxing's first-ever UK card.
Former cruiserweight world champion Chris Billam-Smith (21-2, 13 KOs), fighting in front of his home crowd, enters this contest with renewed purpose and the backing of trainer Shane McGuigan, who maintains that "The Gentleman" is continuing to improve at the highest level of the sport.
He will face a formidable challenge in the form of Canadian contender Ryan "The Bruiser" Rozicki (21-1-1, 20 KOs) who boasts a remarkable 95% career knockout ratio. Known for his aggressive, crowd-pleasing style and exceptional knockout power, Rozicki arrives in England with a point to prove after years of injury and postponed title opportunities have tested his patience.
With both men firmly in the world title conversation and neither inclined to take a backward step, this contest has the hallmarks of a genuinely significant night for the cruiserweight division — and one that fight fans will not want to miss.