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Zuffa Boxing middleweights Shane Mosley Jr. and Serhii Bohachuk
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Results + Scorecards | Zuffa Boxing 06: Mosley Jr. vs Bohachuk

Results, Highlights, Scorecards And More From Zuffa Boxing 06: Mosley Jr. vs Bohachuk, Live From Meta APEX In Las Vegas On May 10, 2026
By Simon Head, On X: @simonheadsport • May. 10, 2026

Zuffa Boxing action continues in Las Vegas as a pivotal clash in the middleweight division headlines another loaded lineup at Meta APEX on May 10.

The night’s main event features one of Zuffa Boxing’s most recognizable names Shane Mosley Jr. as he makes his promotional debut against Serhii Bohachuk, who made a strong impression last time out with a hard-fought win over Radzhab Butaev. The co-main event sees a welterweight matchup between two East Coast warriors as New Jersey’s Julian “Hammer Hands” Rodriguez returns to Meta APEX to take on undefeated Massachusetts native James Perella.

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Results, Highlights & Scorecards:

(This page will be updated live throughout Sunday's event, starting at 6pm ET/3pm PT.)

Fight Card:

Light Heavyweight - Rakhmatullo Boymatov vs Caleb Hall

Bantamweight - Emiliano Cardenas vs Alexis Alvarado

Heavyweight - Da'Mazion Vanhouter vs Raphael Murphy

Lightweight - Justin Viloria vs Ivan Ortiz

Light Heavyweight - Raphael Monny vs Suray Mahmutovic

Middleweight - Misael Rodriguez vs Andreas Katzourakis

Welterweight - Julian Rodriguez vs James Perella

Middleweight - Shane Mosley Jr. vs Serhii Bohachuk

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