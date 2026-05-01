Results + Scorecards | Zuffa Boxing 06: Mosley Jr. vs Bohachuk
Results, Highlights, Scorecards And More From Zuffa Boxing 06: Mosley Jr. vs Bohachuk, Live From Meta APEX In Las Vegas On May 10, 2026
By Simon Head, On X: @simonheadsport
• May. 10, 2026
Zuffa Boxing action continues in Las Vegas as a pivotal clash in the middleweight division headlines another loaded lineup at Meta APEX on May 10.
The night’s main event features one of Zuffa Boxing’s most recognizable names Shane Mosley Jr. as he makes his promotional debut against Serhii Bohachuk, who made a strong impression last time out with a hard-fought win over Radzhab Butaev. The co-main event sees a welterweight matchup between two East Coast warriors as New Jersey’s Julian “Hammer Hands” Rodriguez returns to Meta APEX to take on undefeated Massachusetts native James Perella.