Results + Scorecards | Zuffa Boxing 06: Mosley Jr. vs Bohachuk

The night’s main event features one of Zuffa Boxing’s most recognizable names Shane Mosley Jr. as he makes his promotional debut against Serhii Bohachuk, who made a strong impression last time out with a hard-fought win over Radzhab Butaev. The co-main event sees a welterweight matchup between two East Coast warriors as New Jersey’s Julian “Hammer Hands” Rodriguez returns to Meta APEX to take on undefeated Massachusetts native James Perella.

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Results, Highlights & Scorecards:

(This page will be updated live throughout Sunday's event, starting at 6pm ET/3pm PT.)