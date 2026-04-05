Results + Scorecards | Zuffa Boxing 05

Cortes, 24-0, moves up from super-featherweight to battle Garcia, 23-1, who makes his Zuffa Boxing debut fresh off a split-decision victory in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Zuffa Boxing newcomers collide in the co-main event as former featherweight world champion Mark Magsayo, 28-2, faces Ireland’s Feargal McCrory, 17-1.

Watch The Entire Event Live On Paramount+

Don't miss Zuffa Boxing 05: Cortes vs Garcia, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 5, 2026. The prelims start at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT, followed by the main card 9pm ET/6pm PT.

Results, Highlights & Scorecards:

(This page will be updated live throughout the event with full fight recaps, highlights, scorecards and backstage interviews with all of Sunday's winners. The action starts at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT.)