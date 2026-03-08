Results + Scorecards | Zuffa Boxing 04

Results, Highlights, Scorecards And More From Zuffa Boxing 04: Opetaia vs Glanton, Live From Meta APEX In Las Vegas On March 8, 2026
By Simon Head, on X: @simonheadsport
• Mar. 8, 2026
Zuffa Boxing returns to the Meta APEX in Las Vegas with Zuffa Boxing 04: Opetaia vs Glanton, featuring an epic battle between Jai Opetaia and Brandon Glanton for the inaugural Zuffa Boxing World Cruiserweight Championship.
Don't miss any of the action Sunday, March 8. Prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.
Results, Highlights & Scorecards:
(This page will be updated live throughout the event with official results and scorecards following each bout, along with highlights and interviews with Sunday’s winners.)
Still To Come:
Featherweight (6 Rounds): Emiliano Alvarado vs Erick Rosado
Lightweight (6 Rounds): Brady Ochoa vs Adrian Serrano
Featherweight (6 Rounds): Jaycob Ramos vs Ethan Perez
Heavyweight (8 Rounds): Joshua Juarez vs Jardae Anderson
Welterweight (10 Rounds): Vlad Panin vs Shinard Bunch
Featherweight (8 Rounds): Adan Palma vs Pablo Rubio
Welterweight (10 Rounds): Ricardo Salas vs Jesus Saracho
Main Event - Cruiserweight Championship (12 Rounds): Jai Opetaia vs Brandon Glanton