Results + Scorecards | Zuffa Boxing 03

Results, Highlights, Scorecards And More From Zuffa Boxing 03: Ajagba vs Martin, Live From Meta APEX In Las Vegas On February 15, 2026
By Zuffa Boxing Staff Report
• Feb. 15, 2026
The Meta APEX plays host to another electric night of boxing as two heavyweight knockout artists collide in the main event of Zuffa Boxing 03.
The headliner features two hard-hitting heavyweights as Nigeria's Efe Ajagba takes on American former world champion Charles Martin. The co-main event will see Austrian light heavyweight Umar Dzambekov look to extend his perfect professional record to 14-0 when he takes on "The American Pharaoh" Ahmed Elbiali.
Zuffa Boxing 03: Ajagba vs Martin takes place live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 15, 2025. The prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. The entire card can be streamed live on Paramount+.
Results, Highlights & Scorecards:
(This page will be updated live throughout the event with official results and scorecards following each match, along with highlights and interviews with Sunday’s winners.)
Still To Come:
6 Round Lightweight Bout: Dariial Kuchmenov vs Jorge Lagunas
6 Round Featherweight Bout: Emiliano Alvarado vs Devin Gantt
8 Round Lightweight Bout: Oswaldo Molina vs Joshua Clark
8 Round Middleweight Bout: Antonio Woods vs Mark Beuke
8 Round Middleweight Bout: Leonardo Ruiz vs Casey Streeter
8 Round Lightweight Bout: Abel Mejia vs Jaybrio Pe Benito
10 Round Light Heavyweight Bout: Umar Dzambekov vs Ahmed Elbiali
10 Round Heavyweight Main Event: Efe Ajagba vs Charles Martin