Results + Scorecards | Zuffa Boxing 03

The headliner features two hard-hitting heavyweights as Nigeria's Efe Ajagba takes on American former world champion Charles Martin. The co-main event will see Austrian light heavyweight Umar Dzambekov look to extend his perfect professional record to 14-0 when he takes on "The American Pharaoh" Ahmed Elbiali.

Watch Zuffa Boxing 03 On Paramount+

Zuffa Boxing 03: Ajagba vs Martin takes place live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 15, 2025. The prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. The entire card can be streamed live on Paramount+.

Results, Highlights & Scorecards:

(This page will be updated live throughout the event with official results and scorecards following each match, along with highlights and interviews with Sunday’s winners.)