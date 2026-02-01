Official Weigh-In Results | Zuffa Boxing 03

The Meta APEX plays host to another electric night of boxing as two heavyweight knockout artists collide in the main event of Zuffa Boxing 03.
Before the action kicks off this Sunday in Las Vegas, the fighters will step on the scale Saturday starting at 12pm ET/9am PT. Their weights will be updated live throughout weigh-ins below.
10 Round Heavyweight Main Event: Efe Ajagba ( ) vs Charles Martin ( )
10 Round Light Heavyweight Bout: Umar Dzambekov ( ) vs Ahmed Elbiali ( )
8 Round Lightweight Bout: Abel Mejia ( ) vs Jaybrio Pe Benito ( )
8 Round Middleweight Bout: Leonardo Ruiz ( ) vs Casey Streeter ( )
8 Round Middleweight Bout: Antonio Woods ( ) vs Mark Beuke ( )
8 Round Lightweight Bout: Oswaldo Molina ( ) vs Joshua Clark ( )
6 Round Featherweight Bout: Emiliano Alvarado ( ) vs Devin Gantt ( )
6 Round Lightweight Bout: Dariial Kuchmenov ( ) vs Jorge Lagunas ( )
