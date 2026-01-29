 Skip to main content
Results
Zuffa Boxing

Results + Scorecards | Zuffa Boxing 02

Live Results, Fight Recaps, Scorecards And More From Zuffa Boxing 02, Live From Meta APEX In Las Vegas On February 1, 2026
By Simon Head, On X @simonheadsport • Feb. 1, 2026

After a successful first event in Las Vegas, the action continues with Zuffa Boxing 02, as 16 more fighters look to make a big first impression on their respective Zuffa Boxing debuts.

In the headline matchup, former WBA super lightweight world champion Jose "Rayo" Valenzuela kicks off a new chapter in his career as he drops to lightweight to take on hard-hitting Diego "Azabache" Torres over 10 rounds. The co-main event features a middleweight bout between Ukraine's former WBC interim super welterweight world champion Serhii Bohachuk and Russia's Radzhab Butaev.

Zuffa Boxing 02 is live Sunday, February 1 inside Meta APEX in Las Vegas, The prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.

Results, Fight Recaps and Scorecards:

(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)

Cruiserweight: Jamar Talley vs Devonte Williams

Heavyweight: Julian Gomez vs Damazion Vanhouter

Catchweight: Damoni Cato-Cain vs Christian Morales

Lightweight: Oscar Perez vs Justin Viloria

Middleweight: Jalil Hackett vs Roberto Cruz

Light Heavyweight: Radivoje Kalajdzic vs Oleksandr Gvozdyk

Middleweight: Serhii Bohachuk vs Radzhab Butaev

Lightweight Main Event: Jose Valenzuela vs Diego Torres

