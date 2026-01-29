Results + Scorecards | Zuffa Boxing 02

Live Results, Fight Recaps, Scorecards And More From Zuffa Boxing 02, Live From Meta APEX In Las Vegas On February 1, 2026
By Simon Head, On X @simonheadsport
• Feb. 1, 2026
After a successful first event in Las Vegas, the action continues with Zuffa Boxing 02, as 16 more fighters look to make a big first impression on their respective Zuffa Boxing debuts.
In the headline matchup, former WBA super lightweight world champion Jose "Rayo" Valenzuela kicks off a new chapter in his career as he drops to lightweight to take on hard-hitting Diego "Azabache" Torres over 10 rounds. The co-main event features a middleweight bout between Ukraine's former WBC interim super welterweight world champion Serhii Bohachuk and Russia's Radzhab Butaev.