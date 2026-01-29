Results + Scorecards | Zuffa Boxing 02

In the headline matchup, former WBA super lightweight world champion Jose "Rayo" Valenzuela kicks off a new chapter in his career as he drops to lightweight to take on hard-hitting Diego "Azabache" Torres over 10 rounds. The co-main event features a middleweight bout between Ukraine's former WBC interim super welterweight world champion Serhii Bohachuk and Russia's Radzhab Butaev.

Watch Zuffa Boxing 02 On Paramount+

Zuffa Boxing 02 is live Sunday, February 1 inside Meta APEX in Las Vegas, The prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.

Results, Fight Recaps and Scorecards:

(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)