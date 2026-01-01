 Skip to main content
Callum Walsh and Carlos Ocampo
Results
Zuffa Boxing

Results + Scorecards | Zuffa Boxing 01

Live Results, Fight Recaps, Scorecards And More From Zuffa Boxing 01, Live From Meta APEX In Las Vegas On January 23, 2026
By Simon Head, On X @simonheadsport • Jan. 23, 2026

The newly renamed Meta APEX in Las Vegas will trade the UFC’s Octagon for the Zuffa Boxing ring as a new era begins on Friday, January 23.

Zuffa Boxing launches with an eight-bout card featuring 16 fighters who boast a combined professional record of 227 wins and just nine losses. The main event features undefeated rising star "King" Callum Walsh taking on three-time world title challenger Carlos Ocampo.

The prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the main card live on Paramount+ at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

Results, Fight Recaps and Scorecards

(This page will be updated live throughout the event with full fight recaps, scorecards, plus interviews with the night's big winners.)

Lightweight Bout: Troy Nash vs Jaycob Ramos

Lightweight Bout: Robert Meriwether III vs Cesar Correa

Bantamweight Bout: Emiliano Cardenas vs Marcus Cortez Harris

Bantamweight Bout: Floyd Diaz vs Guillermo Gutierrez

Featherweight Bout: Omar Trinidad vs Max Ornelas

Welterweight Bout: Julian Rodriguez vs Cain Sandoval

Middleweight Bout: Misael Rodriguez Olivas vs Austin Deanda

Middleweight Main Event: Callum Walsh vs Carlos Ocampo

Get Your Official Zuffa Boxing Gear, Engineered For Every Round

Tags
Live Results
fight results
results
Zuffa Boxing
Meta Apex