Results + Scorecards | Zuffa Boxing 01

Live Results, Fight Recaps, Scorecards And More From Zuffa Boxing 01, Live From Meta APEX In Las Vegas On January 23, 2026
By Simon Head, On X @simonheadsport
• Jan. 23, 2026
The newly renamed Meta APEX in Las Vegas will trade the UFC’s Octagon for the Zuffa Boxing ring as a new era begins on Friday, January 23.
Zuffa Boxing launches with an eight-bout card featuring 16 fighters who boast a combined professional record of 227 wins and just nine losses. The main event features undefeated rising star "King" Callum Walsh taking on three-time world title challenger Carlos Ocampo.
The prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the main card live on Paramount+ at 9pm ET/6pm PT.
Results, Fight Recaps and Scorecards
(This page will be updated live throughout the event with full fight recaps, scorecards, plus interviews with the night's big winners.)
Lightweight Bout: Troy Nash vs Jaycob Ramos
Lightweight Bout: Robert Meriwether III vs Cesar Correa
Bantamweight Bout: Emiliano Cardenas vs Marcus Cortez Harris
Bantamweight Bout: Floyd Diaz vs Guillermo Gutierrez
Featherweight Bout: Omar Trinidad vs Max Ornelas
Welterweight Bout: Julian Rodriguez vs Cain Sandoval
Middleweight Bout: Misael Rodriguez Olivas vs Austin Deanda
Middleweight Main Event: Callum Walsh vs Carlos Ocampo