Zubaira Tukhugov Believes He Has Momentum

“Back in those days it was hard to find and get a fight, so if you had any opportunities to fight, you accept them,” recalled Tukhugov. “I did three fights in one night, the weight category was 165 pounds and I used to weight 143 pounds. The commission was about to cancel my fight because I was too young and too light for this division but I begged them to give me my chance and in the end of the day I won all three fights.”

Tukhugov won those three fights and four more that year, ending his opening 12 months as a pro with a 7-2 record. Not bad for a young man who could have been using his degree from Moscow National University instead of getting into fistfights. But through it all, his family was behind his ambitions.

“My family always supported me,” he said. “Anywhere I go, they will be always there for me.”