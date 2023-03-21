Zhang Weili vs Joanna Jędrzejczyk | Breaking Barriers

Embedded
On the night of March 7, 2020, I wrote, “Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk delivered the greatest fight in women’s MMA history Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.”
I may have done those ladies a disservice, because while, yes, it was the greatest fight in women’s MMA history, I should have written that it was one of the best bouts in MMA history, regardless of gender.
And that’s because it was. For five rounds, China’s Zhang and Poland’s Jedrzejczyk didn’t fight like the UFC strawweight title was on the line; they fought as if their lives depended on it. It was that intense, and when the final horn sounded, two things went through my mind:
That wasn’t 25 minutes. It went too fast.
Can I have another 25 minutes of this?
I generally don’t rewatch fights unless I’m researching a story. I watched this one the next morning, mere hours after it ended. I dragged my wife to the couch to watch it with me, and she was just as amazed. This was mixed martial arts fought at the elite level, but with the visceral drama that only a good ol’ fashioned brawl can produce.
It was a movie playing out in real life, in real time, and it didn’t matter what gender the fighters were. If you were a fight fan, you loved this fight. And while I’m supposed to be objective, I couldn’t help telling Joanna the next time we spoke that it was one of the best I had ever seen, regardless of gender or sport.
Actually, that was objective because it was true, and you can’t tell me or anyone else otherwise.
On that phone call, Jedrzejczyk was as gracious as always, and you could tell she appreciated the sentiment. But then she told me that what she and Zhang did was their job.
“First of all, we have to be in the best shape ever, physically and mentally, to perform as an athlete,” she explained. “But it's a show business - we have to entertain; we can't let people down. They pay for this, they travel around the world, they follow us - so we need to repay them. We owe them this. We owe them the entertainment, and we have to give them what they're coming for. I know it's hard, and sometimes, it's not your night, and you feel like crap, and you have to go there and fight after so many weeks of hard training. But you know what, we always have to give all we have for these people. Whether they're cheering or hating, they're there for us and you have to entertain.”
Every indication leading up to the fight at T-Mobile Arena was going to be special. Zhang was 20-1 and the star of a nation after she won the 115-pound title by defeating Jessica Andrade a little over six months earlier. Jedrzejczyk was in a funny place in her career. After a dominant and historic reign as strawweight champion, she lost the belt to Rose Namajunas in 2017 and was 2-3 in her five fights leading up to UFC 248. One of those losses was to Valentina Shevchenko in a scrap for the vacant flyweight title, but Joanna returned to strawweight and beat Michelle Waterson to earn her crack at Weili.
It was a highly anticipated bout, not just because of the stakes involved and the styles employed by each fighter, because there was a sense that, like the old adage says, every great fighter has one great fight left.
Zhang knew this was a possibility, and she prepared for it. But she wasn’t intimidated.
“When Joanna was still the champion, I watched her fights when I was still fighting domestically, and I set my mind on fighting with her and taking the belt from her,” she said. “But now it’s the other way around. She’s trying to take the belt from me. And I’ve always thought that we’d meet in a fight. I think she’s an opponent who deserves to be respected.”
But…
“This championship belt is past tense for her,” said Zhang. “She should live with that.”
Jedrzejczyk was undeterred. And she wasn’t showing up to be competitive. She was coming to take her belt back.
“I don't have to prove anything to anybody,” she said. “It's not like I have to do this, it's not that I must do this. I want to do this. I want to be the champ. After I win the belt next Saturday, it will mean much more than all of my victories. This one victory will be sweeter than all the ones in the 17 years of my fighting career. I'm more than ready.”
She was ready. So was Zhang. And what followed was something special. The words I wrote that not were hardly sufficient to capture what happened in the Octagon. But I tried.
Both fighters were busy to start, but a minute in, Jedrzejczyk landed a hard right hand upstairs and her combinations at close range had the former champ smiling and in the lead. Zhang began to find her rhythm midway through the frame, though, and she was throwing with power every time, clearly getting Jedrzejczyk’s attention.
Resuming their high-volume striking battle in round two, Jedrzejczyk was mixing things up nicely, and in the second minute, the two locked up against the fence, taking turns in control, with Zhang landing elbows and Jedrzejczyk responding with knees. With a little over two minutes left, Zhang rattled Jedrzejczyk with a right hand, forcing the Poland native to reset. By the end of the round, the crowd was roaring at the fast-paced action, but Zhang’s eye was rapidly swelling.
Zhang came out fast for round three and got in some hard shots before Jedrzejczyk settled back in and continued unleashing combinations. And once Jedrzejczyk switched to southpaw, she had more success. With two minutes left, Zhang locked up with Jedrzejczyk briefly, and once they broke, it was Zhang roaring back, raising a welt on the challenger’s head in the process. But Jedrzejczyk finished the round strong, making it another nightmare for the judges to score.
The high-level action continued in round four, with neither fighter backing down and each taking turns rocking the other. And while Zhang was in the championship rounds for the first time, she was still swinging for the fences, but it was Jedrzejczyk who was clearly the fresher of the two. With two minutes left, Zhang landed a hard shot to the forehead, but Jedrzejczyk kept moving forward, landing an elbow before the two locked up against the fence. Jedrzejczyk glanced at the clock in the final 30 seconds, but that didn’t stop her from bringing the heat.
Both fighters showed the wears of battle on their face, but there would be no let-up once the final round began, and the exchanges were as ferocious in the fifth as they were in the first. A left hook by Zhang briefly rocked Jedrzejczyk in the second minute, and the champion surged forward. But then it was Jedrzejczyk’s turn, and she scored with several hard blows. With a little over two minutes left, Jedrzejczyk clinched to grab a well-deserved second’s rest, but then it was back to work and both fighters were determined to leave nothing left in the tank. And they didn’t, Jedrzejczyk landing a spinning backfist and Zhang responding with a punch of her own just before the horn ending the leading candidate for 2020 Fight of the Year.
Zhang, who won a split decision over Jedrzejczyk via scores of 48-47 twice and 47-48, retained her title and the pair did get Fight of the Year honors on UFC.com. They fought once more at UFC 275 in June of last year. Zhang won the rematch via second-round knockout and regained the crown she lost to Namajunas by defeating Carla Esparza. Jedrzejczyk retired after her second bout with the Chinese star, but it’s almost as if what happened for both fighters before and after March 7, 2020, doesn’t matter, because a hundred years from now, the titles are nice and the accolades are great, but when you mention Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk, the first thing you’ll remember is the 25 minutes they spent making history.