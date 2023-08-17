Zhang Weili: Rising From Adversity And Finding Peace In The Octagon

During her time away from training camp, Weili continues living a stress-free lifestyle in Thailand. Zhang cites Thailand’s beautiful weather, food and massages as the key reasons she lives there when she doesn’t have a fight booked. Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski expressed a similar opinion of Thailand in 2022, saying that it feels like he’s training in paradise and on vacation.

“The massages in Thailand are great,” Zhang joked. “It’s a perfect place for training out of camp. You can be very relaxed and enjoy the whole environment of Thailand.”

Eventually, the UFC reaches out to discuss potential opponents and dates to compete. Once those are set in stone, Zhang packs up her bags and flies to Las Vegas where she’ll finish out the last month or two of her training camp at the UFC Performance Institute.

“When you get into camp, especially the last couple weeks or month before the fight, Vegas is the best place because the UFC PI is there. The team gives you massive support in everything: nutrition, strength and conditioning. There are also a lot of fighters from all around the world, all around the country training at the PI, so you can have all the resources to support you.”