Zhang Weili: ‘I Have Come A Long Way’

Yan has long been seen as a potential title challenger since making her UFC debut in November 2017 (about nine months before Zhang made her first appearance in the Octagon). After compiling a seven-fight win streak to open her UFC account, she suffered back-to-back losses to former champion Carla Esparza and perennial Top 10 presence Marina Rodriguez. Those losses prompted a shift, and Yan moved her training camps to Team Alpha Male in Sacramento, California.

There, she sharpened her all-around game and tallied back-to-back wins over Mackenzie Dern and Jéssica Andrade to earn a shot at Zhang and gold. Zhang believes Yan’s whole skillset benefited from her move to California, and the thought of needing to use all of her own abilities during a fight is an exciting prospect to her.

Although Zhang will hear “and still” should she prove victorious, the 34-year-old isn’t viewing herself as the one with the belt when the Octagon door closes. “I don’t regard myself as defending the belt,” she said. “To me, both are challengers because the belt is up for grabs. Anybody can get it. Anybody can try to get it. Both me and Yan are very eager to become champion. It’s going to be an amazing fight.”