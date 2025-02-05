Zhang Weili | Built Different

In most cases, accomplishing the ultimate goal isn’t an end point or something that prompts them to let their foot off the gas, but rather the opposite; it’s the spark that pushes them to continue working tirelessly to improve, add to their repertories, and hone their skills even more.

That’s the way strawweight champion Zhang Weili approaches her career, and it’s why, on the eve of her bout with undefeated challenger Tatiana Suarez in the co-main of UFC 312 this weekend at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, the two-time titleholder is speaking so much about needing to continue getting better.

“I think being a good example for others means I need to do everything even better,” Zhang said on Wednesday morning through an interpreter when asked about being at the vanguard of the rise of Chinese MMA. “It means that I need to continue to improve and continue to be better than my old self.”