Zhang Weili of China reacts after a victory against Tatiana Suarez in the UFC strawweight championship fight during the UFC 312 event at Qudos Bank Arena on February 09, 2025 in Sydney, Australia.
Athletes

Zhang Weili Builds Her Case For G.O.A.T. Status

With Her Win At UFC 312, "Magnum" Marches Towards Being The Greatest Of All Time At Strawweight
Feb. 9, 2025
  • 26-3
  • 19 Finishes (11 KOs / 8 Subs)
  • 11 first round stoppages
Zhang Weili of China reacts after a victory against Tatiana Suarez in the UFC strawweight championship fight during the UFC 312 event at Qudos Bank Arena on February 09, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
  • First Chinese champion in UFC history
  • At UFC 312, she handed Tatiana Suarez the first loss of her career.
  • She debuted in 2013 losing a decision and since that time only one other woman has beat her in the last 12 years.
Zhang Weili Post-Fight Interview | UFC 312
fight pass logo
Zhang Weili Post-Fight Interview | UFC 312
/
  • She regained her Title in 2022 by finishing Carla Esparza within 2 rounds.
  • She’s now tied with Joanna Jędrzejczyk for all-time Strawweight Title Fight wins at 6
  • She’s also beaten Joanna Jędrzejczyk, in 2 of those Title Fights, and her first bout with Joanna in 2020 is widely regarded as the greatest women’s fight of all-time.
Zhang Weili | Best Finishes
fight pass logo
Zhang Weili | Best Finishes
/
  • She’s 1 win away from tying Angela Hill with the most UFC strawweight wins at 11 (again, 6 of Zhang’s wins came in Title fights)
  • She’s now in the conversation for Greatest of All-Time

WATCH: Zhang Weili  UFC 312 Post-Fight Press Conference

Don't miss a moment of UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2, live from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney Olympic Park, New South Wales, Australia on February 8, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.