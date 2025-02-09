Athletes
Zhang Weili Builds Her Case For G.O.A.T. Status
With Her Win At UFC 312, "Magnum" Marches Towards Being The Greatest Of All Time At Strawweight
WATCH: Zhang Weili UFC 312 Post-Fight Press Conference
MORE UFC 312: Prelim Results | Main Card Results | Official Scorecards
Don't miss a moment of UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2, live from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney Olympic Park, New South Wales, Australia on February 8, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.