Zhang Weili's Big Challenge In The Big Apple

Zhang cemented her status as the queen of the strawweights as she reclaimed the 115-pound title with victory over Carla Esparza at UFC 281, then defended the belt with unanimous decision wins over Amanda Lemos, Yan Xiaonan, and Tatiana Suarez.

With the division seemingly conquered, Zhang has made the decision to move up to 125 pounds in a bid to become a two-division world champion.

"Ever since I got my belt for the second time, I realized that I am my biggest opponent," said Zhang.

"I want to step out of my comfort zone and really challenge more tough fighters."