Zhang Weili vs Joanna Jędrzejczyk Revisted

What you think is the best fight of all-time or who the top welterweight in UFC history is can be different than the next three people you talk to, and in each of those cases, those folks will likely be steadfast in their position and potentially ready to argue with you until you’re out of breath.

Order UFC 275: Teixeira vs Procházka

That’s what makes the fact that most people would agree that the UFC 248 strawweight title clash between Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk is the best fight between female competitors in UFC history such a staggering achievement.

Fight fans rarely agree on anything, but the overwhelming majority agrees on this, and as we ready for the former champions to square off for a second time this weekend at UFC 275 in Singapore, it’s time to dissect and discuss what made it such an unforgettable and captivating contest.

Stakes

Championship fights just have a different feel to them and the UFC strawweight title was on the line in this one, but it was more than that.

This was Zhang’s first title defense after blitzing Jessica Andrade to win the title in 42 seconds six months earlier. In the eyes of some, she was an unexpected champion who burst on the scene and emerged at the top of the division before some were familiar with her exploits, and getting there the way she did only made her more of an intriguing new titleholder.

View Zhang Weili's Athlete Profile

Zhang’s win over Andrade was her 20th consecutive victory after losing the opening bout of her professional career, and when she told fans to remember her following the win, it made her follow-up appearance a highly anticipated contest regardless of the opponent. But then when you factor in that it was Jedrzejczyk standing across from her, the intrigue was ratcheted up even more.