Zhang Mingyang | Journey To Main Event

Following that fight, Zhang worked his way onto the UFC roster and has been on an absolute tear in the 205-pound division. But Saturday night, the 27-year-old enters the biggest fight of his career when he competes in his first UFC main event against veteran Johnny Walker inside Shanghai Indoor Stadium in Shanghai, China. With a new champion sitting atop the throne in the light heavyweight division, every fight is another opportunity to cement yourself as a contender. Before he makes the walk on Saturday night, let’s take a look at his journey to his first main event.

MORE UFC FIGHT NIGHT: Fight By Fight Preview | Fighters On The Rise

Zhang got his 2024 campaign off to a hot start, making the walk to the Octagon for the first time at UFC 298 last February against Brendson Ribeiro. It was a back-and-forth scrap for as long as it lasted, with Zhang eating a handful of big shots from the Brazilian. But in this game, all it takes is one and that’s exactly what happened when the two light heavyweights traded blows, and Zhang found a right hand that sent “The Gorilla” down. It was a stellar debut performance from Zhang, and it marked the first of many Performance of the Night bonuses to come.