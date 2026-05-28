Zhang Mingyang Is Ready For The Deep Waters

“Also, an interesting thing I found is that once you have the experience for a five-round fight camp like my last fight, then when you prepare for a three-round fight, it's gonna feel much easier, because for my last camp it was really hard. Each day I felt like I'm in hell – the training was extremely hard – so for this camp I felt, ’OK, things aren’t that bad,’ so yeah, that’s something interesting I found from my last camp and this camp.”

Zhang wants to bounce back with a big win, not just for his own career aspirations, but also for the Chinese fans, who will pack the stands of the Galaxy Arena to cheer on all of the Chinese fighters on the card. Being a part of a seven-fighter Chinese cohort during fight week has been a real positive for Zhang, and he’s hopeful that he and his compatriots can all deliver on home soil on Saturday night.

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"What makes me feel special about this Macau event is the bond between the Chinese fighters,” he explained.

“Me and Sumudaerji are on the main card [and] we were on the same flight to Macau. When we were picking up our luggage, we were waiting together. I just realized, ‘Bro! We’ve known each other for such a long time, but we haven’t fought together [on the same card]. So this time we can fight together!

“Even with Song Yadong – we didn’t know each other for such a long time, but this time he’s the main event, and I’m the co-main event, with many other good Chinese fighters. I think all of us will try our best to give an amazing show to our people.”