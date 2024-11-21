Zhang Mingyang Is All About Business

Physically, the 26-year-old is simply bigger than his contemporaries — a six-foot-two light heavyweight with a thick torso and powerful legs that got the attention of Joe Rogan on the UFC 298 broadcast in February when Zhang made his promotional debut. But the prospect from Anhui is also a step ahead of many of his fellow prospects, entering this weekend’s clash with promotional newcomer Ozzy Diaz on a 10-fight winning streak, having earned each of those victories — and all 17 of his career wins, for that matter — inside the distance.

“I think it’s all come naturally from how I’ve been raised, how I’ve been educated, what I train,” began Zhang when asked about his power and keen finishing instincts on Wednesday, just a few days prior to his sophomore appearance inside the Octagon. “What I was told since I was a kid was that we need to be tough, be durable, be ready to get into a battle, which is why I think I finish my fights in that fashion.”

Zhang emerged on the UFC radar as he strung together stoppage victories in the Wu Lin Feng (WLF) promotion, an outfit that has graduated a number of competitors to the biggest stage in the sport over the years. He was tapped to take part in a non-tournament bout during the first season of the Road to UFC series, paired off with Tuco Tokkos in the first bout of the first event in June 2022.

Despite a lengthy winning streak consisting exclusively of finishing, the Chinese light heavyweight, who was just 23 at the time, entered as a considerable underdog, but it didn’t take long for him to show he belonged. He started connecting with big right hands less than 30 seconds into the contest, causing Tokkos to leak crimson on his shoulder as the two tied up.

He popped back to his feet immediately when he was briefly taken down, then stood in the pocket and traded blows with a smile on his face as the two broke off the fence, getting the better of the exchanges and going on the hunt. With just over a minute remaining in the opening frame, the former heavyweight Zhang connected with a right hand that put Tokkos out and earned him a place on the UFC roster.

Rather than make a quick transition into the Octagon, Zhang’s official first year as a UFC competitor was spent on the sidelines, as he was forced to withdraw from a February bout with Tyson Pedro before a December date opposite Brendson Ribeiro was scuttled, as well.