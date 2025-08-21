Zhang Mingyang Is Embracing The Spotlight

Zhang Mingyang has all the makings of a potential star.
The 27-year-old stands at a sturdy 6-foot-2 and moves with the easy athleticism of a man who knows he carries the punching power to put away anyone put in front of him. Since joining the roster via Road to UFC, he has done just that, scoring first-round knockout wins over Brendson Ribeiro, Ozzy Diaz and Anthony Smith in a 14- month span. That trio of victories pushed his record to 19-6 overall and his number of first-round finishes to 19.
And yes, that means all of his 19 professional wins have come in the first round.
Star power.
“I’m very happy to see myself on the poster,” Zhang told UFC.com. “It’s special. I have a big, square head. It took a lot of space on the poster.”
Despite the standout start to his UFC tenure, Zhang doesn’t present himself as an otherworldly figure. Perhaps that is due to the 7-6 start to his professional career, but it’s hard to not feel the hype buzzing around him, either. You don’t build a 12-fight winning streak over five years and head into a scrap with shaky confidence.
Alas, Zhang still views himself as anything but the major betting favorite.
“To be honest, I never thought I was special or have anything special in MMA, even now,” he said. “Ever since I started in MMA, everybody thinks I’m an underdog. Sometimes, I think I’m the underdog compared with my opponent, but what I like the most is fighting and a challenging fight, so I think that’s what makes me special.”
There is a quirk that comes with fighting Walker. The Brazilian assisted Zhang in his preparation for Smith earlier this year. The pair have remained cordial in the lead-up—anyone who spends time around the two know that was never a real concern—but it does present an odd familiarity not common between opponents.
All the same, Zhang does understand the unique challenge Walker presents, namely his athleticism for the light heavyweight division. At the same time, Zhang also sees Walker’s reliance on that physicality as a “double-edged” sword, one he is keen to capitalize upon in their fight.
Beating Walker opens myriad doors for Zhang, but while the step up in competition certainly comes with its own stresses, there is also the expectations that come with headlining at home. Zhang is the first Chinese fighter to top the bill at a UFC event in the country since Zhang Weili beat Jéssica Andrade for the strawweight belt in August 2019. Although gold isn’t on the line on August 23, the intensity is there all the same.
“There is always some pressure leading to the fight and before the fight,” the “Mountain Tiger” said. “I’m still enjoying fighting at home because I’m familiar with everything here.”
Should he get the job done on August 23, he could very well find himself as a familiar face to more people around the world than he could imagine.