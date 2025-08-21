 Skip to main content
Zhang Mingyang of China reacts after his knockout victory against Brendson Ribeiro of Brazil in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC 298 event at Honda Center on February 17, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Zhang Mingyang Is Embracing The Spotlight

Undefeated In The UFC So Far, China's Zhang Mingyang Enters His First Main Event Against Veteran Johnny Walker Looking To Add Another Highlight Reel Finish To His Resume
By Zac Pacleb • Aug. 21, 2025

Zhang Mingyang has all the makings of a potential star. 

The 27-year-old stands at a sturdy 6-foot-2 and moves with the easy athleticism of a man who knows he carries the punching power to put away anyone put in front of him. Since joining the roster via Road to UFC, he has done just that, scoring first-round knockout wins over Brendson Ribeiro, Ozzy Diaz and Anthony Smith in a 14- month span. That trio of victories pushed his record to 19-6 overall and his number of first-round finishes to 19.

RELATED: Zhang's Journey To The Main Event 

And yes, that means all of his 19 professional wins have come in the first round. 

Star power. 

Zhang Mingyang | Best Finishes
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Zhang Mingyang | Best Finishes
/

“I’m very happy to see myself on the poster,” Zhang told UFC.com. “It’s special. I have a big, square head. It took a lot of space on the poster.”

Despite the standout start to his UFC tenure, Zhang doesn’t present himself as an otherworldly figure. Perhaps that is due to the 7-6 start to his professional career, but it’s hard to not feel the hype buzzing around him, either. You don’t build a 12-fight winning streak over five years and head into a scrap with shaky confidence. 

MORE UFC SHANGHAI: Walker's Experience Over Everything | Ortega Always Within Striking Distance | Co-Main Event Spotlight 

Alas, Zhang still views himself as anything but the major betting favorite.

“To be honest, I never thought I was special or have anything special in MMA, even now,” he said. “Ever since I started in MMA, everybody thinks I’m an underdog. Sometimes, I think I’m the underdog compared with my opponent, but what I like the most is fighting and a challenging fight, so I think that’s what makes me special.”

Zhang Mingyang reacts after his knockout victory against Brendson Ribeiro of Brazil in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC 298 event at Honda Center
Zhang Mingyang reacts after his knockout victory against Brendson Ribeiro of Brazil in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC 298 event at Honda Center

There is a quirk that comes with fighting Walker. The Brazilian assisted Zhang in his preparation for Smith earlier this year. The pair have remained cordial in the lead-up—anyone who spends time around the two know that was never a real concern—but it does present an odd familiarity not common between opponents. 

All the same, Zhang does understand the unique challenge Walker presents, namely his athleticism for the light heavyweight division. At the same time, Zhang also sees Walker’s reliance on that physicality as a “double-edged” sword, one he is keen to capitalize upon in their fight. 

Don't Miss Road To UFC Semifinals Live From Shanghai

Beating Walker opens myriad doors for Zhang, but while the step up in competition certainly comes with its own stresses, there is also the expectations that come with headlining at home. Zhang is the first Chinese fighter to top the bill at a UFC event in the country since Zhang Weili beat Jéssica Andrade for the strawweight belt in August 2019. Although gold isn’t on the line on August 23, the intensity is there all the same. 

Zhang Mingyang of China works out for fans and media during the UFC Fight Night Open Workouts at UFC Performance Institute on August 20, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Zhang Mingyang of China works out for fans and media during the UFC Fight Night Open Workouts at UFC Performance Institute on August 20, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

“There is always some pressure leading to the fight and before the fight,” the “Mountain Tiger” said. “I’m still enjoying fighting at home because I’m familiar with everything here.”

Should he get the job done on August 23, he could very well find himself as a familiar face to more people around the world than he could imagine.

Zhang Mingyang
UFC Shanghai