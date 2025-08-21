Zhang Mingyang Is Embracing The Spotlight

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

“I’m very happy to see myself on the poster,” Zhang told UFC.com. “It’s special. I have a big, square head. It took a lot of space on the poster.”

Despite the standout start to his UFC tenure, Zhang doesn’t present himself as an otherworldly figure. Perhaps that is due to the 7-6 start to his professional career, but it’s hard to not feel the hype buzzing around him, either. You don’t build a 12-fight winning streak over five years and head into a scrap with shaky confidence.

Alas, Zhang still views himself as anything but the major betting favorite.

“To be honest, I never thought I was special or have anything special in MMA, even now,” he said. “Ever since I started in MMA, everybody thinks I’m an underdog. Sometimes, I think I’m the underdog compared with my opponent, but what I like the most is fighting and a challenging fight, so I think that’s what makes me special.”