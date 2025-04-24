Zhang Mingyang | All Gas, No Brakes

It’s a remarkable feat at any level of mixed martial arts — but once he brought that success into the Octagon, the MMA world took notice.

Zhang has competed in the Octagon three times, including a bout on Road to UFC. Altogether, it’s taken the 26-year-old just over eight minutes to secure those three victories, with the longest of them lasting only three minutes and 57 seconds.

“What I found out is you need to study more about your opponent, and then you can find the holes in their game,” he said. “Then, when you get into the fight against him, you can read and find where the opening is and catch it and finish him.”

Riding a nine-fight win streak into his UFC debut, Zhang was matched up with Dana White’s Contender Series standout Brendson Ribeiro and made it look easy, stopping the Brazilian in under two minutes. He picked up right where he left off last November in Macau, finishing Ozzy Diaz in less than half a round.