Zhang Embraces Pressure, Uses It To Fulfill Her Dreams

That fight comes this weekend on home turf in Beijing, as Zhang faces veteran Jessica Aguilar. It’s another test for the 28-year-old, but one she is prepared to ace.

“Jessica is an excellent boxer, and she is older than me, which means she is more experienced,” Zhang said. “But my kicks and ground game are better, and I won’t give her much time to adjust in the fight. I think I will finish the fight.”

That confidence comes from finishing 15 of her 17 wins, but Zhang doesn’t chalk up such decisive winning methods to risk-taking on fight night.

“Taking risks is not my strategy,” she said. “But I will grab the opportunity to finish the fight when the time is right. At the highest level of the sport, you cannot rely on luck. So my aggression doesn’t equal taking risks, it needs a clear mind and strong will.”

The results have proven her approach to be correct, and with a win over Aguilar to end 2018, she will set up an interesting 2019, one in which she can begin a march to the strawweight title. If she succeeds, it will be a historic moment for a fighter who began training in MMA after seeing Ronda Rousey and Liz Carmouche make history for female fighters in 2013.

“Ronda has her style and she proved to the world that women can do well and even can do better in the Octagon than men,” said Zhang. “Her performances brought a lot of fans from outside the sports world.”

Zhang may be able to do the same thing in China, where she feels she has had every opportunity to succeed over the course of her fighting career.